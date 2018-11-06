It was probably a bad omen when the Oregon State football team was stopped twice on the first drive when the Beavers needed just one yard to get a first down.
The Beavers were forced to punt after being held for no game on second-and-1 and third-and-1 after picking up an initial first down.
Oregon State managed just 31 net rushing yards, easily the fewest the Beavers have gained this season. The previous low had been 81 at Nevada in Week 3.
“I think they came out with the mindset to do what they could to take Jermar (Jefferson) away and take away our run game,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday. OSU had minus-4 yards at the half. “I feel like we got it going a little bit in the second half but they did a lot of things to take it away.”
The Beavers also didn’t do themselves any favors, Lindgren said.
“Some mistakes we made early and some things we could have done a little bit differently to get it going sooner in the game and take some of the pressure off our pass game,” he said.
Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jim Michalczik said it took a few plays for the line to get up to speed against the Trojans’ defense.
“That’s not how you win games,” he said. “You need to come out from the first play and get going.”
He wants to see the line be more physical and aggressive from the start, rather than being more concerned with being perfect.
“There’s a lot of little things as you’re breaking it down … simple things,” he said. “Not trying to get the home run, go get positive yardage, go move our guys get positive yardage and make things happen.”
The net rushing yards were so low in part due to allowing six sacks for minus-42 yards. While Michalzcik said the Beavers have made improvements on the line throughout the course of the season, they are too inconsistent.
“We have to be consistent, have to be good every time,” he said. “It’s something we keep working on, working to try to keep our guys covered up, move with them, stop the second and third rush and not just the first one. It’s something we’ve got to get better at.”
Colletto’s role
Quarterback Jack Colletto scored his third rushing touchdown in the last two games in Saturday’s loss to USC.
Colletto, who started against Colorado before being replaced by Jake Luton with the Beavers down 31-3 in the third, came on in short-yardage situations near the goal line.
“I think it’s really tough to come in cold off the bench in some critical situations and for two weeks in a row we’ve asked him to kind of go in there and do some things in the run game to help us and I thought he made good decisions,” Lindgren said. “He’s a strong, physical guy that’s tough to bring down.”
Colletto scored from the 2 early in the fourth quarter at Colorado and again from the 1 in overtime.
Last week, he came on at the 6 and scored with a run to get the Beavers within 21-7 in the second quarter.
Colletto also came in in the third quarter, this time opting to hand the ball off to Artavis Pierce, who scored from 6 yards out.
Lindgren said they will likely continue to expand that package with some new wrinkles.
“You’ve got to do some different things than just run him every time,” he said. “We gave him a read option on the one. And he’s a quarterback, too, so he has the ability to throw the ball in situations. We have full confidence in Jack going in there in those situations. I think it’s a week by week basis and what the defense is giving us.”
Backup quarterback
With Luton healthy and established as the starter, Colletto and Conor Blount, who has started six games, will battle it out for the backup position for this week’s game at Stanford.
“Last week Conor was fully healthy and he was the backup had Jake gone down, but that’s something that we look at week to week and evaluate how guys are practicing,” Lindgren said.
Blount had missed the Colorado game after suffering a concussion against Cal a week earlier. He was cleared to play just before last Saturday’s game.
Scripting plays
Oregon State has scored on just two of its nine first drives — a field goal at home against Southern Utah in Week 2 and a touchdown at Nevada in Week 3.
Lindgren scripts the first series and said he uses plays they feel will work best.
“Obviously we haven’t had the success,” he said. “… It’s something that we’re looking at as coaches and harping is it starts in practice and we’ve got to practice at a faster pace with more urgency and hopefully that carries over into the game.”