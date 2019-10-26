There was some added excitement on the Oregon State sideline last Saturday during the Beavers’ Pac-12 football game against California.
The reason was the play of redshirt freshman outside linebacker Riley Sharp.
Sharp, who made his first career start for the Beavers in that game, was having himself quite a game, and ended with five tackles, including three sacks, as Oregon State came away with a big 21-17 road win.
“I was so surprised but I was also so happy for him,” said Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who had three sacks as well as the two combined for six of OSU’s nine sacks. “Coaches said it on the sideline — ‘Riley’s going crazy right now, I can’t believe it.’”
It was quite a performance from Sharp, who at times not that long ago wondered if he would ever play Division I football, let alone make an impact like he did on Saturday.
But Sharp was willing to work hard on and off the field and was ready to take advantage of any and all opportunities that came his way over the past 13 months.
While he admits he had the typical pregame jitters last week, once the game started and he got into the flow it was just like old times.
“After that I was able to just kind of focus on my responsibility and just really try to be a physical player and make a difference,” he said. “I felt pretty comfortable in the second half, just comfortable because of how we were playing.
“I was just fortunate with how the rest of the 10 guys played that I was in position to make some plays.”
Sharp has 18 tackles, 11 solo, and 4.5 tackles for loss this season. He also has a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup.
It’s been a long journey to this point for Sharp, who said taking the field as part of Oregon State’s special teams the last four games of last season was a “dream come true.”
Sharp, a 2016 graduate of Skyline High School in Salt Lake City, redshirted last season after being away from the game while he served on a two-year LDS mission. He spent his time talking to people about his beliefs, which meant knocking on doors and facing “a lot of rejection,” he said.
While serving in Asheville, North Carolina, Sharp learned that the coach he signed to play for, Gary Andersen, had left and Jonathan Smith was taking over. He admits he was a little nervous about what that meant for him and his spot at Oregon State.
A few weeks later, however, Sharp received an email from the recruiting staff that said there was still a spot available for him. He also had the opportunity to Facetime with both Smith and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar.
He was also in contact with a couple other schools that reached out to see what he might be thinking.
“But I take commitments pretty seriously so I was committed here so I was going to feel this place out first,” Sharp said. “I just really felt they had the best interest in me as a player and as a person and as a student and I really have enjoyed Corvallis. I just knew that this was still the place to go.”
His decision was reassured while he was out shopping one day and came across a particular T-shirt.
“I only had one day a week to go shopping and so I was trying to get some new dress shoes because I had walked through the feet of mine,” he said. “I was in a Ross, all the way in North Carolina, and I found this triple XL Beaver shirt and I was like, all right, that’s a sign."
So he bought it and recommitted.
Returning to school, football and moving to Corvallis has, as to be expected, been a big adjustment for the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder.
Sharp admits that during his mission he was nowhere close to being in the shape needed to play football. He had only 30 minutes a day to work out, and he was not allowed to go to a gym. Without having weights, or really anyone to push him, he would run as often as he could.
He also battled the culture of where he was living.
“Between that and serving in the South where there’s a lot of really good deep-fried foods, it was hard,” he said. “I came back and had a few months with my family and I just tried my best to get in the gym and (work on) conditioning.”
With help from strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald and the staff, Sharp started on a new routine and was ready to hit the ground running.
“When I came up here it was go time,” he said. “I was ready to shave the biscuits off and I was able to do that and lose a lot of weight and put it back on, and good weight.”
Then it was getting up to speed in understanding the playbook.
“I just tried my best to work as hard as I could and learn the defense and get myself and my body in shape and I was fortunate enough to play on some special teams the last four games of last year,” he said. “Then just building off that and just knowing that maybe I can do this.”
Even with the experience last season, Sharp may still have had some doubts entering camp in August.
“At first it was rough you know, coming back from his mission and stuff like that he truly didn’t believe he was a football player yet,” Rashed said. “Even at the beginning of the season I believe I heard him, he was like I’m not sure I’m even going to play this year and just like that, boom, people go down and he has to play. Boom, he has three sacks. It’s a beautiful thing.”
The coaches credit Sharp’s work ethic in practice for allowing him the opportunity to pick up the scheme and to not only find a way onto the field, but make a major impact.
“He was able to learn both outside linebacker positions, then we had some of the injuries and knew early on that he was probably going to get pressed into duty and he’s done a great job of mastering the playbook and putting himself in position,” Tibesar said. “He’s just been a sponge out there trying to learn as much as he can and trying to develop. It was awesome to see him go out there and make his first start and have the kind of performance that he did."
Sharp’s approach at practice has been to treat it as if it were a game situation. He has taken each piece of constructive criticism from the coaches and tried to use it to his advantage.
“I’ve just tried to focus on each rep and really make it like a competition with myself and not just take it through the motions,” he said.
While Sharp is a redshirt freshman, he will turn 22 next month, which means he has a level of maturity that comes with being older.
“I think physically sometimes I feel like an old man,” he said with a smile. “I just think with some of the things I’ve learned over the years, especially while on my mission of like studying and just trying to get mentally right, I feel I was able to learn the defense maybe quicker than some other guys,” he said. “It’s just really about being placed in a position where the opportunity presented itself and just trusting in my coaching and my abilities helped me get there. I don’t think I’m any better than any of the 18-year-olds here at all, I just think it was a special opportunity.”
Added Tibesar: “He’s one of those guys if he makes a mistake and you tell him once how to correct it and then it doesn’t happen again. You love that as a coach.”
While the journey may have seemed long at times, Sharp is in position to have a major impact for the Beavers over the next three-plus seasons.
“It’s really been building the muscle memory so that way he can play instinctively and not have to think and process out there,” Tibesar said. “That’s taken a little bit of time as it always does. But to see him go out there and play like he did Saturday was awesome for our football team.”