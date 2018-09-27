Former Oregon State place kicker Alexis Serna has joined the school’s athletic staff as the Director of Beyond Football.
Serna will oversee the strategic vision and implementation of the Beyond Football program, an initiative that aims to transition student-athletes into their professional careers after their playing days are over.
Thanks to a gift from an OSU alumnus, the Beyond Football program connects student-athletes with internship opportunities and employers as well as preparing them for various graduate programs.
“Alexis competed on the biggest stages of college football, played professionally, and has transitioned into a business career after football,” coach Jonathan Smith said in a release. “He is a valuable asset to the young men in our program with his wide network of connections across the state, Pacific Northwest and with OSU alums nationwide.”
Serna was a four-year letterman (2004-07) placekicker and punter for the Beavers. The Fontana, California, native was named an All-American by multiple organizations as a sophomore and senior, and in 2005 was the recipient of the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker.
“Oregon State University is a place that my family and I have made great memories,” Serna said in a release. “I'm excited to join coach Smith’s staff and execute the vision he has for our football student-athletes beyond football. Coach Smith has high expectations on and off the field, and I look forward to meeting those.”
Serna left OSU with a bachelor’s degree in history and played for Montreal in the Canadian Football League for three seasons. He has been employed in the private sector for the last six years and been a member of the Varsity OSU organization as a representative of the football program.