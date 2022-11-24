OSU football: Seniors take pride in turnaround

Emotions always run high during the week of the Oregon/Oregon State rivalry game. It is the final game of the regular season, the opponent is the in-state rival and this year there is a lot on the line for both teams.

And for the graduating class, this is also the final home football game they will play for Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference). It’s a lot for players to think about.

“It’s kind of surreal. When I think about it, it’s like, I’ve really been here four years and it’s coming to an end real soon,” said linebacker Omar Speights.

Fellow linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris said this week he remembered being a freshman at orientation and being told how quickly these years would pass. At the time, he couldn’t believe that was true.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately and it’s kind of just hitting me. It’s like, ‘Dang, how fast time flies.’ It’s crazy,” Fisher-Morris said.

Speights and Fisher-Morris are part of an Oregon State defense which has had an outstanding season. The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 Conference in total defense, giving up 330.6 yards per game. Oregon State is also third in scoring defense, allowing 20.3 points per game.

That defensive stinginess has helped Oregon State outscore its opponents 351-223.

It’s a big difference from Speights’ freshman year in 2019 when the team was outscored 390-374 and had a record of 5-7. The team also had a negative scoring differential during the following season and went 2-5 in that pandemic-shortened year.

“It just goes to show the hard work that the players have put in,” Speights said. “It’s been a long time coming. A lot of seasons where little to no wins and stuff like that. Games not going our way. So it’s real good to see things turning around and going our way.”

That 2019 season was also Fisher-Morris’ first at Oregon State after spending two seasons at Arkansas. He is proud of the change he has seen over the past four seasons.

“It’s years of work. It just means so much because, obviously, when we first got here it didn’t look like this. The expectation was a little lower knowing that we could get to that point of seven wins, eight wins plus. To finally be here, year after year of winning seasons, it’s feeling great and this program is only going up,” Fisher-Morris said.

Oregon State players have completely bought into the coaching staff’s philosophy of focusing on each game as it comes. No game is more important than any other game and every opponent, whether it is a nonconference team or a Pac-12 rival, is worthy of respect.

The players are following that same approach this week even though the opponent is No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1). But Fisher-Morris also wants fans to know that the players get it: this game matters.

“We treat it as just another game, but don’t get it twisted, this is a rivalry game. This is big,” Fisher-Morris said.

This game is also a milestone for Trent Bray, who is wrapping up his first regular season as the team’s defensive coordinator. Bray said he has learned a lot about calling a game and about how to prepare for a game.

But he said the most important thing he’s learned is the value of the entire coaching staff.

“There’s just so much that I’ve learned. A lot of it’s been the willingness to listen to other people. I think we’ve got a great staff that are a ton of help as far as ideas and how we want to get things covered, how we want to fit things. By far, it’s not just me. The staff has been tremendous,” Bray said.

Oregon State’s defensive success under Bray has also confirmed his decision to trim the playbook and simplify the weekly game plans as much as possible. Players embraced that change and repeatedly said how much it helped them play to their full potential.

“I’ve always felt strongly about that. It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it. I think when guys know what they’re doing and they’re coached well they can play fast and play physical. They can cut loose and I think that’s what we’ve seen from those guys so far,” Bray said.