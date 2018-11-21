Oregon State will go through a short walk through Thursday morning before the coaches, players, staff members and many of their families gather together for a Thanksgiving meal.
During those festivities, the Beavers will honor their seniors, who will take the field for the final time Friday afternoon as members of the football program.
That’s when the Beavers host rival Oregon in the Civil War. Kickoff is set for around 1 p.m. at Reser Stadium.
The list of players who will be honored on Friday include offensive linemen Kammy Delp, Yanni Demogerontas, Sumner Houston, Andrew Iademarco and Trent Moore; defensive linemen Kalani Vakameilalo and LaMone Williams; linebackers Adam Soesman and Jonathan Willis; wide receiver Timmy Hernandez; safety Drew Kell; long snapper Connor Kelsey; quarterback Jake Luton; tight end Quinn Smith; and cornerback Dwayne Williams.
It has been a tough four or five seasons for many members of the class as the Beavers have missed the postseason each of those seasons and have won just 14 games heading into Friday’s tilt with the Ducks.
Some have played for four coaches, starting out with Mike Riley for 12 games, then having Gary Anderson for 30 games, Cory Hall on an interim basis for six and now Jonathan Smith for the first 11 games this season.
“Those seniors I do appreciate a lot,” Smith said on Monday. “Just appreciate their willingness to try a new approach, their willingness to work through tough times when they’re not getting the results they wanted.
“Their willingness to accept some new coaching and continue to work. Those guys have been through a lot and they continue to work. We do want to send them out on a good note.”
Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jim Michalczik said Tuesday he didn’t want to the think about this being the last game with the group, which includes five of his linemen.
“It’s something you want to make the whole year great for them and you don’t want to say goodbye,” he said. “And hopefully it never will be a goodbye (but) until we cross paths again.
“I don’t want to think about that too much until after the game because we still have work to do and we want to do right for them.”
Added defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar: "They've stuck it out through coaching changes and different coordinators and some rough seasons. And yet they've endured through it and they fought through it and get a chance to go out there one more time and play for the Beavers."Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren credits the group for helping with the transition to a new coaching staff this season.
“There’s a good group on both sides of the ball and I think we’ve talked about building a foundation for how moving forward how we want the future to be,” he said.
“I think it’s really important for those guys to come out and the team to be able to work hard and give their best effort this weekend and hopefully send those guys out the right way.”
Sumner Houston has been in the program five seasons and it began to sink in Tuesday that the end of his playing days at Oregon State are near.
“Today was my last practice in pads so a little emotional in that respect,” he said. “My last game and I want to finish out the right way and do it how I’m supposed to.”
Houston said this senior group has worked hard to help the Beavers move forward in years to come.
“I feel as a foundation for moving forward this year has been mostly (to) change the character and bringing in a new age for the coach Smith age with working hard and playing together and doing it the right way in all aspects of the game on the field and off the field,” he said. “In that respect, I feel we’ve done well in that but it’s up to the younger guys to actually make it happen and I feel we have a good foundation in that regard.”
What would winning his final game in a Beavers’ uniform, especially the Civil War, mean?
“It’s been five years of just ups and downs and it’s been one heck of a ride but it would mean a lot to myself, a lot to my class and a lot to Beaver Nation to win it out this week,” he said. “We’ve prepared well and we’ve done everything we can and we’re on track to do so.”