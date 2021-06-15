OSU football: Sam Noyer’s transfer adds even more intrigue to Oregon State’s quarterback battle

Sam Noyer announced last week that he is taking his talents to Corvallis for the final season of his college career. In doing so, he added a new layer of drama to a quarterback battle that already had plenty to spare.
Oregon State was rolling into the fall with at least three signal callers duking it out for the starting spot. Throw an all-conference grad transfer in the mix, and the Beavers suddenly have one of the more intriguing quarterback rooms in the Pac-12.
Noyer, a former Beaverton High star who earned second team all-Pac-12 honors last season at Colorado while leading the Buffaloes to a bowl game, has the best resume out of them all.
After working through multiple quarterback battles early in his career — and converting to safety at one point before eventually swapping back to quarterback — he finished the 2020 season with 1,101 passing yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Now, for the final act of his college career, he will try to take hold of the Beavers’ starting job.
It won’t be easy.
Tristan Gebbia was just coming into his own last season before sustaining a hamstring injury in Oregon State’s win over Oregon derailed his season. That same injury kept him sidelined through spring ball, but he is expected to be fully healthy come fall camp. A redshirt junior who is a former four-star recruit, Gebbia started four games last season and threw for 824 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
During the spring, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said that Gebbia’s absence in spring ball would in no way hurt his candidacy for the starting job.
“What (Gebbia) did in the fall counts, for sure,” Smith said. “He was playing his best ball right before he got injured. That counts. Obviously missing the spring ball holds him back a little bit. Those other guys are going to continue to work and get reps and get more comfortable in the offense. But once Tristan is healthy and ready to go, he's going to get every opportunity come fall camp.”
Now, though, Gebbia suddenly finds himself in a much tougher competition than anyone expected at this time a few months ago. He won the quarterback job outright last fall ahead of newcomers Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson. While both have made massive improvements since then, Gebbia would have hoped to win the job again this fall.
But based strictly on past performance at the Pac-12 level, Noyer might be the perceived favorite.
As it turns out, his arrival may be multifaceted. On Monday, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Gulbranson is out until at least October with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Oregon State’s coaching staff found out about that injury in the spring, and it surely came as a blow; Gulbranson was sharing the first-team reps with Nolan during the spring and had a legitimate chance to win the starting job after stringing together a really nice spring. In terms of makeup, he is the type of tall, athletic, big-armed quarterback that is ideal for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren’s pro-style offense.
With Gulbranson out, and Gebbia still recovering, Nolan, who started three games last season, would be the only healthy quarterback on the roster who has played in a college game prior to Noyer’s arrival. Sam Vidlak, a true freshman who enrolled early in the spring, also took first-team reps in the spring.
A source close to the situation told Mid-Valley Media that Gebbia has not been cleared to play yet, and that Noyer was brought in to add depth to the quarterback room and also push Gebbia for the starting spot should he recover in time for fall camp.
There are plenty of factors that could dictate how the battle shakes out this fall, and it is possible that one of the players will transfer elsewhere between now and fall camp.
One thing is for sure: Oregon State’s quarterback battle will not lack for intrigue this fall.
