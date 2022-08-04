OSU football: Running game provides an identity

Deshaun Fenwick believes that running the football provides the Oregon State football team with an identity.

“I feel like the run game really helps spark the team. Even the defensive players like the way we run when we run physical, when we’re scoring touchdowns. I feel like that gives us a good burst for the whole team,” said Fenwick, a redshirt junior running back from Bradenton, Florida.

The Beavers had one of the best ground attacks in the country last season and Fenwick thinks the pieces are in place to be just as effective this season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I feel like we’ve got the best O-line in all the country. Running the ball, that’s what they want to do, that’s what we want to do. That’s our DNA,” Fenwick said.

Center Jake Levengood completely agrees with his teammate. The redshirt junior from Vacaville, California, is back at center this fall and is expected to be one of the anchors of a veteran group.

“I’d run the ball 100% of the time if we could. But whatever gets us to win the game,” Levengood said.

Fenwick and Trey Lowe are the top returners at running back. They are joined by Georgia Tech transfer Jam Griffin and true freshman Damien Martinez, among others. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said it is an impressive group which offers a great deal of versatility.

“We’ve got a great group. That’s as deep a group … as we’ve had, for sure, since we’ve been here. Deshaun’s a big, physical guy, did some great things for us last year. You look at Trey Lowe, we can do some different things with him, I’m really excited about the possibilities that we have with him. Then Damien Martinez, a young guy, flashed in the spring and physical play, physical guy, so yeah, I feel good,” Lindgren said. “Then we’re bringing in Jam from Georgia Tech. … He’s already flashed a couple times in the first couple of practices, so excited about that group.”

The team went through its second day of fall camp on Thursday at Prothro Field. Levengood said there is a noticeable transition from summer weights and conditioning to being out on the field.

“We’ve all been working to get back into football shape. Running isn’t the same as football shape, so we’re obviously a little tired, but it’s getting there,” Levengood said.

The defense had a good day Thursday in direct drills against the offense. On the very first play of seven-on-seven, defensive back Kitan Oladapo intercepted a pass from Chance Nolan. Oladapo later made a strong break on a pass in the flat to break up another play.

Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. also had two pass break-ups, one in seven-on-seven and another with the full units on the field. Defensive back Skyler Thomas kept his feet inbounds to make an interception on a throw to the sideline by Ben Gulbranson.

The best play for the offense in that full-unit drill came on a long pass from Nolan to wide receiver Anthony Gould, who split two defenders to catch a well-thrown ball.

Lindgren said it helps the offense to compete against a defense that is also working hard to improve every day.

“They’ve got a lot of veteran guys back there. They had great energy today, made a ton of plays,” Lindgren said of the defense. “I think it’s awesome. It forces us as an offense to raise our game and it always excites me because on the best football teams that I’ve been a part of, we’re always really good on defense.”