Position coaches often don’t know exactly what they are going to get when they arrive at a new job.
Some might find themselves working with a small group or one without a standout; others might walk into a loaded situation.
When running backs coach Michael Pitre joined Jonathan Smith’s staff at Oregon State from Montana State, he inherited a group that had lost Ryan Nall and Thomas Tyner.
The Beavers did have Artavis Pierce back, but beyond that the depth chart was full of youngsters.
What Pitre encountered when he took the practice field with the running backs was a talented group that did not shy away from hard work.
“I think when you’re at a Pac-12 school like this, I don’t think the amount of talent surprises you, it really doesn’t, because you kind of expect that,” Pitre said. “The thing that surprises me, honestly, is they’re really, really good young men and they just want to get better. And that’s all refreshing as a coach to come into a room every single day and guys have a smile on their face and they want to get better and they’re fun to be around.
“There’s definitely some talent, but at the same time, they’re not relying on that. They’re like, coach how can I get better? So it’s really, really fun as a coach.”
Pierce, a junior, has extensive playing time under his belt as a backup for Nall the past two seasons. He started two games and played in 23.
Pierce gained a reputation for his hard running style and shows good quickness. He has rushed for 846 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a talented young man. He’s got good quickness and explosion,” OSU offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jim Michalczik said. “I think in some ways we’re asking him to run a little differently than in the past. I think he’s trying to pick that up and he’s done a good job of adjusting to it.”
After Pierce there’s not much in the way of game experience. Calvin Tyler, Jr. (5-8, 191) played eight games last season as a freshman and had three carries for 11 yards. He also returned kickoffs for the Beavers.
However, Tyler is out indefinitely with a lower body injury.
With so many younger players on the roster, Pierce has stepped into that veteran leader role.
“He does a great job,” Pitre said. “He’s not a real vocal guy, he just leads by example. On time for everything, very accountable, holds his teammates accountable. And he speaks up when he needs to speak up. I’ve been very happy with AP. Kind of like being an old man in the room with a bunch of youngsters.”
Redshirt sophomores Hunter Mattson (6-0, 202) and Christian Wallace (6-1, 217) have not played for OSU. Wallace moved to RB from cornerback during the offseason.
B.J. Baylor (5-11, 199) redshirted last season as a freshman and the Beavers brought in true freshmen Jermar Jefferson (5-10, 211) out of Harbor City, California, and Kase Rogers (6-0, 199) from Houston.
“AP’s a proven guy and we have the two freshman that have come in and they’ve shown a little something and the game hasn’t been too big for them so far and they’ve picked up the offense pretty well for freshmen, so I’m excited to see how they continue to develop,” Michalczik said.
Jefferson was among the standouts in a recent scrimmage. He rushed for 105 yards on six carries with two touchdowns, including a 69-yarder for a score.
“(Jefferson has) had some nice runs and the nice thing about him is when he gets into the open, he can turn it on a little bit,” Michalczik said.
There has been talk of the Beavers wanting to make one back the focal point of the running game, but Michalczik said there’s been no concrete decision.
“I’ve been around a lot of different scenarios where you get one guy and let him go or where you have multiple guys that bring something different to the table,” he said.
“I think in our case right now it’s who can develop and who can be the most prepared and ready to go as we go forward and then I think we’ve got time to make those decisions.”