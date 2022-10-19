OSU football: Run defense stands out

Oregon State is ranked third in the Pac-12 Conference in total defense, giving up 359.6 yards per game. The foundation for that success has been the team’s performance against the run.

The Beavers (5-2, 2-2) are giving up 125.4 yards rushing per game and in their last two Pac-12 wins held Stanford to 90 yards on the ground and Washington State to just 23 yards rushing.

Defensive coordinator Trent Bray believes a solid run defense is crucial to overall success because it limits the opponent’s options.

“You make a team one-dimensional then you get to dictate what you want to do as opposed to when a team can run and pass, they’re really in control of the game," Bray said. "They’re dictating how they want to operate. The ability to take away the run game so we can call what we want to call because we’ve set the stage for what they have to do, is huge.”

Redshirt junior defensive tackle James Rawls said run defense is an area where Bray’s efforts to simplify the playbook have really paid off. The team started adopting that approach when Bray was named defensive coordinator midway through last season and had the opportunity to fully make those changes during fall camp.

“Just taking off the ball and being able to play fast and physical … that’s what comes with it, stopping the run and then getting after it on the pass,” Rawls said. “That’s just the beauty of being able to stop the run like that.”

Oregon State has been especially successful at limiting opposing running backs. USC’s Travis Dye and Fresno State’s Jordan Mims are the only two opposing running backs to top 100 yards on the ground this season against the Beavers.

But two opposing quarterbacks — Boise State’s Taylen Green and Montana State’s Tommy Mellott — have also ran for more than 100 yards and quarterback Cam Rising was Utah’s leading rusher, as well.

Bray said stopping the run against teams that use a spread attack requires the entire defense to work together and isn’t simply the responsibility of the defensive line.

“Just like the pass, it’s a group effort. It starts up front and then the backers but the secondary has to be good in their fits as well. In college football these days the back end is forced to tackle,” Bray said. “Run defense, pass defense … I don’t think it’s just one spot on the field, it’s a combination of everything.”

Statistically, the matchup of Oregon State’s rush defense against Colorado’s ground attack looks like a mismatch. The Buffaloes (1-5, 1-2) come into this game in last place in the conference in yards per carry at 3.5 yards per attempt. Colorado also does not have a mobile quarterback who can cause problems on the edge.

Redshirt senior defensive back Jaydon Grant said Colorado is dangerous because the team has been through a lot this season and has something to prove down the stretch. The Buffaloes earned their first win of the year on Saturday, defeating California 20-13 in overtime.

"The first thing that I think about when I look at their team is the past win and the momentum they're coming off," Grant said. "Just had a coaching change, that can unite a team. So definitely, something to think about. But overall, just focusing on us. Trying to think about the little things, details that we take from week to week that we can improve on."

Colorado was able to run the ball effectively in last year’s 37-34 double-overtime home victory over Oregon State. The Buffaloes ran for 222 yards in that game, which Bray said serves as a reminder.

“It was kind of the same situation last year going in to play those guys," he said. "And so, it’s just a reminder you can’t take anyone lightly. You’ve got to be ready to play your best game because in this league anyone can beat anyone, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”