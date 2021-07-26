OSU football: Roberts, Quitoriano on watch lists

Oregon State redshirt junior Avery Roberts is one of 51 linebackers on the watch list for the 2021 Butkus Award, it was announced on Monday.

The honor is the second of the preseason for Roberts, a Wilmington, Del., native. He was also selected to the Bednarik Award watch list on July 19.

Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles in 2020. That included 21 at Utah, which is now tied for the third-most in a single game by an Oregon State player.

The Wilmington, Delaware, native also finished with three tackles for loss and half a sack last season en route to being named an All-Pac-12 first team selection.

Roberts has played in 17 career games for the Beavers, and in two seasons, has recorded 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He has also been credited with two pass breakups.

Quitoriano on Mackey Award watch list

Oregon State junior Teagan Quitoriano has been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate tight end.

The Salem native started in all seven games for Oregon State in 2020 and caught 14 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Quitoriano has appeared in 29 career games for the Beavers, totaling 17 starts. He’s caught 21 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

