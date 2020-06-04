OSU football: Rashed on Lott watch list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named to watch list for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Award, it was announced on Thursday. He is one of 42 student-athletes on the initial list.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy — named in honor of Ronnie Lott — goes to the college football defensive player who has the biggest IMPACT on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat. A Phoenix native, he has already graduated with a degree in public health.

