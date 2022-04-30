OSU football: Quitoriano drafted in 5th round by Houston

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano has been selected in the fifth round, 170th overall by the Houston Texans on Saturday in the NFL Draft.

Quitoriano, a native of Salem, played in 42 games for the Beavers, making 30 starts. He made 40 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

Quitoriano was a 2021 Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention selection by the league’s coaches and a fourth-team selection by Phil Steele.

He is the first Oregon State tight end selected in the NFL Draft since 2004 when Tim Euhus was taken in the fourth round by Buffalo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.