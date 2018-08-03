Noah Togiai admitted Friday evening he didn’t realize how many quarterbacks there were on Oregon State's roster until that day’s practice.
“I looked at all the grey jerseys and was like, what the …, there’s a lot of quarterbacks,” the redshirt junior tight end said after OSU wrapped up its first day of fall football camp.
To be exact, the Beavers had six quarterbacks going through drills Friday, with five eligible to play this season. Nick Moore, the brother of former Oregon State start Matt Moore, is redshirting due to transfer rules.
The list includes Jake Luton, a redshirt senior who started the first four games last year before a thoracic spine fracture ended his season.
Also in the hunt for the starting position are redshirt sophomore Conor Blount, redshirt freshman Aidan Willard, sophomore junior college transfer Jack Colletto and true freshman Jake Dukart.
Luton, who has taken many of the younger quarterbacks under his wing, is considered the dad of the group, Blount jokingly said.
“The relationships are building and growing but it’s been a lot of fun so far,” Luton said.
Colletto, who said he is a lot more comfortable for fall camp than he was in the spring when he arrived at Oregon State a couple days before the first practice and was thrown into the fire.
“(When) I was able to reflect on spring ball and start to try and develop my own skills and find something in myself, it helped me get so much more comfortable,” he said. “I feel totally different coming into fall camp.”
While all the quarterbacks know they are battling each other for a job, they aren’t letting that get in the way of friendships.
“At the end of the day, it’s always in the back of your head that everyone wants to start, it’s at Oregon State,” Colletto said. “But I never really let that take away me talking to them, being good friends with them, building relationships. They’re all good guys when we’re in that meeting room. Like Jonathan Smith said, at the end of the day we’re all in this together.”
Blount, who played in two games in the 2016 season before redshirting last season, said he is excited about the competition ahead.
“Like anything in life when you earn it, it feels better,” said Blount, who completed 19 of 35 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in 2016. “I certainly don’t want to be handed anything. … I just feel like (competition) brings out the best of who I am as a person and who I am as a player.
“I feel like when you have competition it breeds that culture around with everybody. They see guys competing (and) it just makes everybody better.”
Togiai agrees with that assessment.
"My coach always says that iron sharpens iron so as long as one is working hard the next one is going to keep working harder," he said. "… It’s fun to watch and I’m excited to see who comes out on top.”
Blount said he focused mostly on the mental aspect of playing quarterback during his redshirt year. He attended most meetings and even though it’s a new staff, the game is still the game, he said.
He saw exactly what it takes to be successful in the Pac-12.
“You see the NFL draft and see all these Pac-12 players go, that’s who you are going to play,” Blount said. “If you want to go out and win on Saturdays, you’d better be able to come out here in practice every single day and be able to take notes from that meeting and transfer it out here because when it gets to Saturday or a scrimmage out here and it gets live bullets thrown, you better be able to react or it’s not going to go so well.”
Smith said Wednesday he didn’t have a timetable as to when he would make a decision on a starter.
Regardless of who gets handed the keys to the offense, Togiai is confident in that person.
“I feel like no matter who comes out on top, who comes out with the job, that everyone around the team will be able to trust him,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.