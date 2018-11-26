Quarterback Conor Blount, who started six games for the Oregon State football team this past season, announced Monday on Twitter he is leaving the program and has been granted his release from the university.
“Throughout my past few years here it has been filled with many different challenges on and off the field,” Blount wrote. “I have grown so much as a person and I am grateful for that more than anything.
"This past year has been the most difficult thing I’ve had to go through. The decision is by no means an easy one and has been something that was weighed heavily on my mind for a while now. After much prayer (and) discussion with my family we feel this move needs to be made for my best interest as a man and also a player. Those closest to me, thank you for your continued support. I cannot put into words how much you mean to me.
“To the relationships I have made here, I will cherish forever. I am very excited about the next chapter I will be starting at a new university.”
Blount, a redshirt sophomore this past season, passed for 1,117 yards while completing 95 of 153 attempts with two interceptions and seven touchdowns.
He suffered a concussion against California in the seventh game of the season.
Blount was in a three-way battle for the starting job throughout spring and fall camps, eventually being named the backup to senior Jake Luton just prior to the season opener at Ohio State.
Luton was hurt in the first series and Blount came on and played the rest of the first half against the Buckeyes.
He started the next six games, guiding the Beavers to a win over Southern Utah in the home opener, before the concussion knocked him out.
Luton, finally recovered from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the third game at Nevada, started the final four games.
Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia, who joined the OSU program early in the season, is expected to battle for the starting job next season. Luton, who missed the last eight games last season with a thoracic spinal fracture, could apply for a medical redshirt and receive a sixth season.
Also slated to return at quarterback for the Beavers are Jack Colletto, Aidan Willard and Nick Moore.