OSU football: Practice will determine if Nolan starts at Stanford

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday the team will see how quarterback Chance Nolan responds in practice this week before making a decision about who will start on Saturday when the Beavers play at Stanford.

Nolan was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 42-16 loss at Utah and was replaced by Ben Gulbranson.

“We’ll see how he looks in practice. He’s going to need to practice some and so we’ll make that call at the end of the week,” Smith said.

If Nolan is unavailable, Smith said Gulbranson will get the majority of the practice repetitions with the first string this week and would be the starter on Saturday.

Nolan is not the only player whose status is in doubt for Saturday. Defensive lineman Joe Golden was injured during pregame warmups and did not play against Utah. Like Nolan, his progress in practice this week will determine if he can play against the Cardinal.

Kicker Everett Hayes has been working to overcome a groin injury and did not make the trip to Utah. Redshirt freshman Atticus Sappington stepped in for Hayes and made all three of his field-goal attempts and an extra point.

“We hope to get him back sooner than later, but we will wait and see how he responds,” Smith said of Hayes’ injury.

Running back Trey Lowe played in the opener against Boise State but has missed the past four games. Smith said his return is getting closer.

The return of tight end Luke Musgrave is not as close. He was injured on an awkward play at the back of the end zone late in the win over Fresno State.

“At least a few more weeks,” Smith said.

Saturday’s matchup against Stanford will feature two teams that are hungry for their first Pac-12 Conference win of the season. Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) and Stanford (1-3, 0-3) have both played difficult conference schedules to this point.

“I do see both teams, us and them, let’s face it, tough starts to the league in regards to the opponents. They play SC, they go to Washington, they go to Oregon. That’s tough. I mean right out of the chute, similar to us and what we’ve played the last two weeks,” Smith said. “They present some challenges on both sides of the ball. Quarterback’s a good player, been around a long time. And defensively, schematically, as sound as there is in the league.”

Stanford hasn’t played a home game since early September. The Cardinal had a bye after their game against USC and then played back-to-back road games against the Huskies and Ducks. This is a one-game homestand for Stanford, which will be back on the road next week for the annual game against Notre Dame.

Over the weekend, Colorado (0-5, 0-2) fired head coach Karl Dorrell in response to the Buffaloes’ winless start. Dorrell is the second Pac-12 coach to be fired this season, following Arizona State’s decision to move on from Herm Edwards on Sept. 18.

Oregon State has games remaining against both of those teams, hosting Colorado on Oct. 22 and playing at Arizona State on Nov. 19.

“Enjoyed being around Karl Dorrell the last couple of years. Thought he was a good man, schematically a good coach. You never love seeing those things, but I just go back to this day and age of where it’s at right now,” Smith said on Monday.

Dorrell was not the only Power 5 Conference coach to be fired over the weekend. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after the Badgers’ 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst, who was in his eighth year at Wisconsin, previously served as an assistant coach at Oregon State in 1997-98 and 2003-04.