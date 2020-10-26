OSU football position preview — Quarterback

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the leadup to Nov. 7’s season-opener. First up: the quarterbacks.

Who is gone:

Jake Luton: 28 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2714 yards on 62% passing over 11 games in 2019.

Who is back:

Tristan Gebbia, R-Jr., Nick Moore, R-Jr., Jackson Chryst, R-Fr.

Who is new:

Chance Nolan, R-So., Ben Gulbranson, Fr.

Outlook:

All fall, Jonathan Smith and Oregon State’s coaching staff have preached consistency to their quarterbacks. Whoever wins the starting job is going to need to take care of the football and manage the offense, much like Luton did last season.

It took longer than some may have expected, but it appears that Gebbia has emerged as the man for the job. During Oregon State’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Gebbia ran the show, leading three straight scoring drives to start the day.