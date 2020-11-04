OSU football position preview — Defensive backs

Throughout the final weeks of fall camp, Mid-Valley Media will provide position-by-position previews of Oregon State’s roster in the lead up to Nov. 7’s season-opener. Today: the defensive backs
Who is gone:
Shawn Wilson, Cam Stoudamire, Jalen Moore
Who is back:
Nahshon Wright, Jr., Jaydon Grant, R-Jr., Jaden Robinson, R-So., Kaleb Hayes, R-Jr., Akili Arnold, R-Fr., Alex Austin, R-Fr., Marcus Harris, R-Fr., Wynston Russell, R-Fr., Isaiah Dunn, Sr., David Morris, R-Jr., Moku Watson, R-Jr., Jojo Forest, So., Kitan Oladapo, R-So., Mason Moran, R-Jr.,
Who is new:
Rejzohn Wright, Jr., Alton Julian, R-So., Jonathan Riley, R-So., Ron Hardge, Jr., Joe Jenkins Jr., Fr., Brian Nithalangsy, Fr.
Outlook:
This is the group that will make or break Oregon State’s defense this season. There is also a good chance that it is the Beavers’ most improved position group. OSU brings back a ton of experience in the secondary and is loaded with versatile players who can line up all over the field.
Dunn, Grant and Nahshon Wright all played major roles last season and all three are looking to take the next step this year. Morris could be one of the most dynamic playmakers on the roster if he is healthy. Those four players alone should be enough to massively improve the secondary. But they will be pushed for playing time by a talented group of newcomers. Julian, Riley, Hardge Jr. and Rejzohn Wright all took the JUCO route to OSU, and all four could crack into the two-deep at some point this season. Expect to see a lot of rotation and mixing-and-matching in the early part of the season.
Secondary coach Blue Adams wants his group to create more turnovers this season, and Oregon State’s should have the talent, experience and depth to do that.
Depth chart:
Cornerback
Dunn, Robinson
Safety
Morris, Grant OR Oladapo
Safety
Arnold, Julian
Nickel
Grant, Arnold, Dunn, Russell
Cornerback
Nahshon Wright, Austin, Rejzohn Wright
