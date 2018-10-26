There’s sure to be plenty of familiarity when Oregon State and Colorado take the field Saturday for their Pac-12 football battle at Folsom Field in Boulder.
Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren spent five seasons with the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) so he can offer a lot of insight into their tendencies.
“There’s some things on both sides that you can kind of anticipate and I think there will be some wrinkles on both ends that guys having known how you like to prepare you have to be ready for,” Lindgren said.
Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said Colorado’s offense is similar to what the Beavers (1-6, 0-4) are running under Lindgren so that could be a little bit of an advantage for his players.
“It’s a lot of the same plays, a lot of the same concepts that we’ve seen in practice from spring ball to fall camp,” he said. “Hopefully that familiarity helps us have a little more success.”
That familiarity goes both ways and Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said the Buffaloes planned to look back at how his former offensive coordinator operated while at CU.
“We’ve been going back looking at stuff he used to do in practice, everything, all of his old trick plays and all the stuff he's ran before,” he said. “I know he'll pull some of those out.”
Oregon State’s offensive game plan may change some with the expectation that sophomore transfer Jack Colletto will make his first start at quarterback.
Colletto could get the nod as Conor Blount, who started the last six games, and Jake Luton, the starter for the season opener, are both battling injury.
Blount has been in concussion protocol all week and Luton has been nursing a high ankle sprain and missed the last four games. Luton has been limited in practice again this week.
That could mean the Buffaloes will sell out even more on stopping the Beavers’ running attack that features Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson.
Coach Jonathan Smith said Thursday that Jefferson should be available and ready to go after getting just two carries in last week’s loss to Cal as he battled an injury. Jefferson has rushed for 899 yards in his first seven games and definitely has the attention of the Buffaloes.
"He is so powerful and explosive,” MacIntyre said of Jefferson, a true freshman. “He has a really good stiff arm. He can kind of freeze (the defense) and give them that stiff arm and explodes away. He's a strong, powerful runner.
“(Pierce) is extremely fast. Twice he outran the Ohio State defense. … Their offensive line does a really good job. Brian does a good job getting those running backs in position to run well. They have an excellent running attack.”
The Beavers are coming off one of their least productive offensive outings in the loss to Cal and Lindgren would like to see better production from the run game that had just 95 net yards after sacks were totaled in with Jefferson limited to two carries for 34 yards.
“That really hurt is us and put a lot of pressure on our pass protection and our quarterback,” Lindgren said. “I felt like quarterback wise that was one of the most inconsistent games that we played. We’ve got to get better production out of that position, make better decisions with the football.”
Lindgren would also like to limit the negative plays that put the offense “in too many third-down-and-long opportunities,” he added. “You can’t do that in this league and expect to stay on the field.”
Defensively, the Beavers will need to contend with quarterback Steven Montez. The junior has completed 158 of 228 passes for 1,734 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interception.
Lindgren said he has been excited to follow Montez’s development from afar this season.
“I feel like you can tell he’s really matured as a player and he’s making good decisions with the football and getting the ball out of his hand,” Lindgren said. “He’s a good athlete, too, so if things break down he can make some plays with his feet. I’ve been excited to watch him grow and develop as a person. He’s an awesome guy, talented quarterback but I hope our defense can get after him this week.”
The offense played without star receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. at Washington last week. He has 60 catches for 780 yards and six touchdown in six games, but his status for Saturday was uncertain.
“Everyone in this room knows that Laviska is probably the best receiver in the country, and maybe one of the best athletes in the whole country as well,” Montez said. “When he's not on the field, it's not good for us, but we have some young guys that can come in and make plays and execute while Laviska is out. … We have young guys who have the potential to do great things for this offense. It's all going to come down to execution.”