OSU football: Players make their case for playing time in final scrimmage

Oregon State’s final full scrimmage of fall camp was much more evenly contested than last week’s scrimmage, said football coach Jonathan Smith.

Smith addressed the media following the closed session at Reser Stadium.

“This one wasn’t clear cut. There were plays on both sides,” Smith said.

The coach said the offense committed fewer penalties than it did a week ago when the defense dominated the day and held the offense without a touchdown.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I thought there was better play, offensively for sure, moving the ball, scoring a couple times,” Smith said. “And got a lot of reps for that group that is on the fringe of being a starter or solidifying being a backup or being on the travel squad.”

On Sunday, the team will travel to Portland for a light practice. The purpose is simply to get the players acquainted with Providence Park, which will host Oregon State’s game against Montana State on Sept. 17.

The team will then return to Corvallis for practices on Monday and Tuesday. After those practices, coaches will make decisions about player roles for the start of the season.

Smith said some of the tightest competitions are for the fifth defensive back spot in the team’s nickel package, places in the running back rotation, and the second tight end spot behind — and sometimes alongside — Luke Musgrave. There is also intense competition for positions on the various special teams units.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that want to play on teams and be a starter and that’s been really competitive,” Smith said.

There is unlikely to be any surprise when the team announces its starting quarterback. Redshirt junior Chance Nolan led the team to a bowl game last season and throughout fall camp has taken the most snaps with the top unit. Nothing that took place during the open practices would indicate that redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia or redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson has overtaken Nolan.

The more pressing question is whether Gebbia or Gulbranson will be the top reserve. Smith said Saturday’s scrimmage will help the coaching staff make its decision.

“This was a day we really want to take a look at this tape with all three guys to really set a pecking order,” Smith said.

Looking at other positions, Smith said defensive back Jack Kane had a couple of good tackles on Saturday and receiver Jimmy Valsin III continued to make catches. The coach also noted the performance of Georgia Tech transfer Jam Griffin who had some positive carries.

The team will take Wednesday and Thursday off after completing fall camp on Tuesday. They will then resume practice on Friday with the focus turning to the season opener against Boise State at Reser Stadium on Sept. 3.

Notes: Freshman running back Damien Martinez will be part of the rotation at that position. At this time, no other freshmen are certain of playing time and Smith said a redshirt year is likely for many of these players. … After being dinged up and missing some time, wide receiver Anthony Gould is back on the field, Smith said. … Defensive back Alton Julian is still progressing in his rehabilitation and may make his return to practice in the next few days.