OSU football: Pierce scores in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce scored a touchdown to help the National team to a 30-20 win against the American squad in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pierce, who wrapped up his senior season with the Beavers in the fall, scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter.

Pierce rushed for 2,127 yards and 15 TDs in his career at OSU.

Offensive tackle Blake Brandel, tight end Noah Togiai and quarterback Jake Luton were also selected for the game.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0