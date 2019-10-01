Artavis Pierce was off to a fantastic start to his junior season for the Oregon State football team.
In one of the most iconic stadiums in college football — Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium — Pierce ripped off touchdown runs of 80 and 78 yards and finished with 168 yards on 11 carries.
A week later, Pierce had 91 yards on 11 carries. But on that final carry, Pierce was dragged down after a long run and injured his left elbow.
“I just tried to brace myself and my elbow pulled back,” Pierce, now a senior, recalled Tuesday afternoon. “All my momentum went the other way so it was messed up.”
Pierce missed the next three games. He admitted it was a tough time and being out took a toll mentally. Pierce turned to his family for support and they encouraged him to remain positive and “great things would happen.”
While he was out of action, Jermar Jefferson burst onto the scene with two games of more than 200 yards, including the game Pierce left in the second quarter.
“It was exciting to see him do his thing,” Pierce said. “I was very proud of him. He handled his job well.”
Pierce eased his way back into practice and eventually the lineup and finished the season with 54 carries for 408 yards and four touchdowns.
With Jefferson excelling and having the new rule that allowed players to participate in four games and still be able to redshirt, Pierce considered that option.
“It was 50-50,” he said Tuesday. “I felt like I could come back and finish off the season well and I feel like I did OK.”
Jefferson credits Pierce with helping him get acclimated to the college game as a freshman by staying after practice with him, watching extra film together and helping him learn the playbook.
“He’s definitely a team person, not selfish or anything,” Jefferson said. “Coming in and helping a freshman, helping, me get better and us getting better as a running back unit.”
Pierce had a good idea that Jefferson, who finished with 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to being named the Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year and a freshman All-American, would get the start this season.
That could be a tough pill to swallow for a senior, but not Pierce. Instead he just worked hard each day and knew his time would come at some point.
“I’ve always been like that my whole life,” he said. “I always want to see someone do good no matter what. I know my chance is going to come. I’m a very patient guy. I knew my time was going to come so I would be ready. Just prepare well and wait my turn.”
It was a good example that showed Pierce’s leadership and selflessness for the sake of the team.
“He’s not worried about being the man or the starter or the number of carries,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “When he’s called upon he’s been ready to go. I think it says a lot about the kid because again you’re talking about a senior who was replaced by an underclassmen. He didn’t ever complain about it, it didn’t turn into any kind of issue, he just kept on working and he’s taken a ton from the opportunities he’s been given.”
With Jefferson missing the better part of the last two games, Pierce has played a key role this season. He leads the Beavers with 363 yards rushing on 43 attempts with four touchdowns. He's averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
He rushed for 141 yards and two scores in last Saturday’s tough 31-28 loss to Stanford. That included runs of 43 and 36 yards.
“It’s almost like people are surprised but I would figure they’d know by now,” senior lineman Blake Brandel said of the longer runs, hinting at the two from the Ohio State game. “When I see him bust through the second level I kind of start looking for the safety and if they don’t have a pursuit angle I know he’s in the end zone because he’s got kind of that next gear. And once he lets loose it’s sweet.”
Brandel said Pierce is the type of player every team needs.
“He’s got to be one of the most humble guys on the team and … he’s someone I look up to because he’s just a quiet guy and he goes out there and does his job,” he said. “Whatever you tell him to do, he’s going to do it right and does the right thing. He’s a great dude and a great guy to have on your team.”