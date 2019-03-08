The Oregon State coaching staff should have plenty of confidence in the running backs going into the 2019 football season.
For good reason. Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson are two players who have proven they can play at a high level against top competition.
And there is quality depth at the position. The Beavers also have redshirt sophomores B.J. Baylor and Calvin Tyler and freshman Ta’Ron Madison, among others, working to get up to speed this spring.
“I think really it’s just creating competition in the room,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “That’s the most important thing. And we can continue to create competition in the room. I think those guys within that room know they all have roles in helping this football team win and get better but the more we can compete against each other and make each other better, that’s only going to allow the cream to rise to the top.”
Pierce backed up Ryan Nall for two season and began 2018 as the starter. He rushed for 168 yards and had touchdown runs of 80 and 78 yards in the season-opener at Ohio State.
He followed that up with 91 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown against Southern Utah, but injured his elbow in the game and missed the next three.
When he returned, Pierce had 40 yards on eight rushes against Washington State and 13 carries for 44 yards and five catches for 72 yards against California, but did not play against Colorado and then was limited to backing up Jefferson the rest of the season.
Jefferson made the most of his freshman season. He played in all 12 games and wound up making nine starts. He had seven games of 100 yards or more, including 238 and four touchdowns against Southern Utah, 254 with two scores at Arizona State and 138 with four TDs against Washington State.
He finished with 1,380 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns and was Pac-12 honorable mention and named a freshman All-American by several outlets.
“I feel like it’s a good combination, a good 1-2 punch and also the other guys behind us,” Pierce said. “I just feel like he’s a great guy, I’m a great guy. We don’t argue about reps or anything like that, we just feed off each other.”
The duo should be very effective in wearing out opposing defenses. When one starts to get gassed, the other can step in fresh.
“They’re both really talented guys and I think the ability to spell one of them, one of them is getting tired, and so the defense is always having to tackle a fresh back and you’re not really falling off when you’re putting in one guy or another,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said.
“AP’s a little bit more of a downhill guy, really hits the hole and Jermar has really good vision. He can kind of sometimes be a little more side to side or put in a spin move or something like that, so they’re tackling two different types of running styles. I think the biggest thing is guys being able to stay fresh.”
Said Pierce: “All of us got something different. Our game is a little different. I feel like we take each other’s game and put it in ours because like Jermar runs more physical and I’m more of an acceleration guy, so I can use some of his game in my game and he can use some of my game in his game to make him better also down the board.”
Both Pierce and Jefferson mentioned pass protection as an area they are working on this spring.
Pierce has a reputation as a strong pass blocker and said he gives himself an eight out of 10 on the skill.
“There’s still a little bit I’ve got to work on and I feel like I’m getting there,” he said. “Just moving my feet (and) being a little more physical. I feel like if I’m a little more physical it can up my game.”
Jefferson has been able to get some tips from Pierce for his pass protection.
“He does really good at pass protection,” Jefferson said. “That’s something I had trouble with last year that he’s helping me a lot with.”
For Pitre, having an experienced back like Pierce on hand to help the youngsters is a big advantage.
Jefferson can also bring quite a bit to the table because he now has so much playing time under his belt.
“I think when you have experience in that room, in any room, it helps because those younger guys can ask those older guys questions and rely on them a little bit,” Pitre said. “And even if they’re not asking questions, just see about how they go about their day-to-day business of being a student-athletes. How do they prepare for meetings? How do they prepare their bodies? Asking those guys questions that they may not always be comfortable to ask the coach. So having those veterans in the room has been awesome and they’re growing into being really good leaders.”
It’s still spring, but Pierce and Jefferson are eager to get back on the field.
Pierce is still working on his elbow, but it won’t slow him too much.
“I’m like 95 percent. It’s still getting there,” he said. “The lift has been getting good, because it was weak. So now I’ve been lifting with (strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald) and he’s been getting me right.”
Jefferson is kicking up his offseason work because he knows what it takes in the regular season.
“I’m playing with a chip on my shoulder this season. I know teams are going to come after me and they know me now, so I’ve just been doing extra stuff like Saturdays I’ve been doing stadiums to get my legs stronger or working on my 40 time, working on my speed. Just doing extra stuff,” he said. “Just get ahead of the game.”