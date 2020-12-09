OSU football: Perseverance pays off for Calvin Tyler Jr.

"I trusted God, just knowing that better days would come," Tyler said. "Just pushing myself daily and saying that eventually, things are going to work out and I’m going to get even better than I was before."

Whether Tyler is leaned on to start this Saturday — or if he works his way into the rotation with Jefferson and Baylor throughout the rest of the year — he will keep approaching each week with the same optimistic belief that brought him to this moment.

Whatever happens the rest of the way, he knows he has poured his heart into football. But he also knows there is plenty more to life.

In September, he became a father and has spent the season juggling the responsibilities of parenthood, football and school. He said his schedule hasn’t been all that different — he gets classes and practice out of the way early and then has the afternoon to watch film and be with his son.

“It just made me grind harder. It’s another motivation. He’s pushing me harder,” Tyler said of his son, Calvin Tyler III. “I’ve always been bigger than myself and I know it’s even bigger than me now, especially with him on my side. I want to do better for him and the family.”