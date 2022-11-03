OSU football: Penix, Huskies provide formidable passing attack

Washington quarterback Michael Penix has passing numbers that jump off the page.

The junior transfer from Indiana and first-year starter for the Huskies is first in the nation in passing yards per game at 366.8 heading into Friday’s home game against No. 24 Oregon State.

Penix is tied for the fewest interceptions (four) among the top nine Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks by yardage. He’s tied for sixth in passing touchdowns in the FBS with 22.

He’s passed for four touchdowns four times and has reached the 350-yard mark on three occasions, including the past two contests. Penix threw for 516 yards and four scores while completing 81.6% of his passing in the 49-39 home win against Arizona on Oct. 15.

“He’s a real good player surrounded by a bunch of real good players,” Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray said of Penix, who has completed 67.8% of his passes for the season. “Their offensive line’s real good. They’ve got real good receivers. So just a supporting cast that helps him along. But he’s a talented player himself.”

Penix’s performances for the Huskies (6-2, 3-2) have led to some standout results for his wide receivers.

Rome Odunze has caught 50 passes for 756 yards and six touchdowns. He’s first in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game (108.0) and second in receptions (7.1). Jalen McMillan has 45 catches for 611 and six touchdowns and Ja’Lynn Polk 21 receptions for 394 and four scores.

The Beavers (6-2, 3-2), first in the conference in pass efficiency defense, know they’re in for a test.

“It starts with the quarterback and how accurate he is,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said. “I do think they do a good job of pass protection. This guy is allowed to get back there and stretch the field. They’ve got really good receiver play. The schematics of it, they’ll throw it underneath, they’ll take shots down the field.”

Penix has been sacked seven times, the third-lowest number in the conference. OSU’s defense in ninth in sacks at 1.5 a game.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Washington has also shown an ability to run the ball.

Wayne Taulapapa has rushed for 449 rush and four touchdowns at a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. Cameron Davis has covered 329 yards and 10 scores. Penix has 70 gross yards and has scored twice on the ground.

Oregon State’s defense is third in the Pac-12 against the rush at 120.3 yards a game and sixth in yards per carry allowed at 4.1.

Beavers defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins said the plan against the Huskies is a simple one.

“Stop the run. Just stop the run like in every game, that’s kind of the goal,” he said. “That’s our mentality going into every game, is hey, we’re going to stop the run.”

An improved OSU defensive line has quietly succeeded and now faces one of its biggest challenges to date. Hodgins said the D-line’s biggest impact has been stopping the run and of late crowding the pocket with the pass rush.

“Defensive line is one of those positions where it’s for the team,” Hodgins said. “Obviously we have plays where we stand out. It’s just one of those positions where you’re not scoring touchdowns or anything. You take on the double team and no one’s going to notice other than people on the defense. We just kind of keep our heads down and do what we do.”

Oregon State’s offense faces a defense that catches attention with its accomplishments so far.

The Huskies are fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense (367 yards a game), second against the rush (110.4) and second in sacks per game (3.13).

But there are also deficiencies. Washington is seventh in scoring defense (27.6), ninth against the pass (256.6) and 10th in opponents’ third-down conversions (47.8)

Oregon State appears most concerned about the Huskies’ pass rush and notably pass rushers Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin, who had combined for 12.5 sacks. Lineman Voi Tunufi adds four sacks and edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui 3.5 more.

“Their edge players are as good as we’ve seen all season, really. Talented players,” OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “They’ve got a ton of sacks. The extra week (coming off a bye) helps and our guys getting a little more reps at it. That will be something that’s a big point of emphasis for us all week.”

Oregon State has shown progress in protecting the quarterback, and the Beavers understand not putting themselves in predictable passing situations makes it easier for the linemen.

“It’s something I think we can improve upon, and I know something that during the bye week was a point of emphasis for us with the line and the tight ends and the backs and the quarterback,” Lindgren said. “Everybody’s involved in that.”