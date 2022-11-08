OSU football: Passing game seeking consistency, better quarterback play

Oregon State’s passing game continues to be a work in progress deep in the season.

In the Beavers’ most recent game, last Friday at Washington, quarterback Ben Gulbranson was able to connect with receivers on shorter-yardage routes but came up empty on deeper balls down the football field.

OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren on Tuesday went as far to say there were some “bad plays” by Gulbranson, a redshirt freshman who has started the past four games.

But Lindgren added that success in the passing game falls on every player on the field.

“We talk about that as an offense. It goes down to being solid with protection, being detailed with our routes and the quarterback finishing it and making a great decision and throwing a good ball,” the coach said. “We’ve just got to be sharper at it and I think more opportunities and developing a rhythm will be better.”

Lindgren said he understands the difficultly for a quarterback playing in windy conditions like there were in Seattle.

Gulbranson was 12-of-19 passing (63.2%) and 87 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Lindgren praised him for getting the offense into the right runs and looks. But the quarterback’s play at times held the team back.

Lindgren said he’s confident that more in-game repetitions will help Gulbranson take a step forward, as well as allow the passing game as a whole to get in a better rhythm.

Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey pointed to one area where he believes improvement can make a difference.

“The way we get the passing game to the level that we want to and want to impact is basically getting back to that dominant run game that we usually have,” he said. “And when that’s dominant it opens up the pass plays, it opens up those downfield passes.”

Lindsey said the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) need 110% effort from everyone on the field. He said that will help separate the offense and create explosive pass plays that were part of the offense earlier in the season.

Lindsey, a redshirt senior and fourth-year player in the program, said he hasn’t lost confidence in the offense.

He singled out receivers such as Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden and Tre’Shaun Harrison who have stepped up their games this season and whose hard work to get better has motivated others to do the same.

“Our big thins is once we’re on that field you’ve got to give it your all like every player is getting the ball, no matter if it’s run or block,” Lindsey said.

Lindgren described pass protection as “hit and miss.” Sometimes it’s where it needs to be and sometimes not.

Gulbranson was sacked once in the 24-21 loss to the Huskies, bringing the total of sacks allowed on the season to nine, the fourth-best mark in the Pac-12.

“I think that’s the frustration right now in the passing game. To be sharp at it, all those different areas have to click,” Lindgren said of protecting the quarterback. “Right now, if the pass protection is good we’re either missing the throw or missing the read, or we’re off on the route or dropping the pass. But we can be more consistent with our pass protection, especially with a young quarterback.”

Despite it being late in the season, with just three regular-season games left, work can be done to improve the situation. Lindgren said that means being more balanced as an offense and finding more success in passing the ball.

“I think pass protection has been fine. I don’t think it’s been too much of an issue,” said Jack Colletto, an inside linebacker and a running back and short-yardage jackhammer. “It’s just being able to tighten things up and get ready this Saturday to play against another really good defense.”

The next test is California in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Reser Stadium. The Golden Bears (3-6, 1-5) are eighth in the conference at 1.44 sacks per game.

Lindgren said last Friday’s unbalanced play calling (40 runs to 19 passes) was a result of weather unfriendly to throwing the ball and not a lack of confidence in the passing game or the quarterback.

But the Beavers need more consistency and fewer mistakes from Gulbranson as long as he’s the starter.

“When he gets opportunities to make plays, particularly in the pass game, then there’s balls we’ve got to hit,” Lindgren said. “I think that changes the story and the outcome of that game, really. I’m not saying that’s all on him and those throws. But in those key situations and this level of football, you get those opportunities, you don’t get a ton of them. But if guys are open down the field you’ve got to be able to connect on them.”