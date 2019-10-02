Oregon State’s improved run defense from a season again has been evident, especially in the last three games.
The Beavers are still allowing 180.5 yards per game but have given up 100 or fewer yards in two of the first four games of the season.
While those numbers are a marked improvement over last season — the Beavers gave up 281.8 a contest and were 128th out of 129 FBS teams — the pass defense is right around the same according to the statistics.
Oregon State is allowing 247.2 yards per game so far, slightly better than the 254.9 last year.
While the numbers are similar, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said there is still plenty of room for the Beavers to improve against the pass, especially in one area.
“We’ve got to be able to make more plays when the ball is in the air,” he said. “I think our ability to get pressure on the quarterback has improved this year but we haven’t made as many plays when the ball is in the air as we would like to. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”
The pass rush has certainly been a bright spot as the Beavers already have nine sacks after collecting just 15 a season ago.
“I think pressure on the quarterback helps any defense, especially in the back end because we won’t have to cover as long if you get pressure,” senior safety Shawn Wilson said. “Creating pressure on a quarterback makes a DB’s life way easier.”
Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins said the pressure and the coverage work hand in hand in making each other’s job easier.
“If they hold the quarterback for three seconds that’s enough time for us to get there,” he said. “If we get there, then that’s enough pressure to get on the quarterback so he can’t step through and there’s pressure in his face so he can’t have a clean throwing motion.”
Both Wilson and junior cornerback Isaiah Dunn feel like the secondary must make a step forward in coverage.
“Still some minor issues we need to fix but just tighten down our coverage a little and get closer to our man," Wilson said. "I feel like that’s the only thing we need to fix.”
Added Dunn: “We have to win our one-on-one battles for sure. That’s the main thing. Out there on an island it’s just you and the other guy and you’ve got to win. That’s what it comes down to.”
Wilson (26) and cornerback Nashon Wright (17) are first and fifth on the team in total tackles. Dunn leads the team with three pass breakups.
The Beavers have been able to improve the numbers despite senior safety Jalen Moore only being able to play in one game with a hamstring issue. He led the Beavers with 102 tackles last season and four pass breakups.
“I think we’re adjusting pretty well,” Dunn said. “Those guys, even the redshirt guys who don’t travel, they still get the game plan. They are held to the responsibility to get that game plan because you never know and it’s next man up and I think we’ve responded in a good way.”
Another area that could help is creating turnovers, particularly interceptions. Oregon State has just two through four games — by Wilson and Wright — after just three last season. Creating takeways in general would be a big help.
“That’s a huge step we can take,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “Some of it starts with being physical tacklers because they’re not going to just give you the ball. Good offenses don’t do that. “We need to continue to get around the quarterback. Then making some plays on the ball in the secondary, having our eyes in the right spots, because we’re going to get some opportunities. But that’s another step we can take to change the game is turnovers.”