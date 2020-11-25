OSU football: Pair of unsung heroes delivered decisive play in Beavers’ win over Cal

The Beavers’ most dynamic playmaker, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., was hobbled earlier in the game and limped through the fourth quarter with a thick wrap of tape on his ankle.

“I just think we all practice hard and we all prepare really hard for stuff like that,” Arnold said. “When it happens, when people go down and are getting injured, we always have the next man up to do his job and just get it done.”

McCartan’s big moment almost wasn’t necessary because of his contribution one play earlier. With Cal facing fourth-and-5, quarterback Chase Garbers fled a messy pocket and rolled to the right sideline, looking for anybody to throw to.

McCartan was in hot pursuit and nearly sacked Garbers as he tossed up a desperation heave off of one foot. The pass landed incomplete, but the Beavers were called for defensive holding, granting the Bears a fresh set of downs.

It could have been a back-breaking moment. Instead, the Beavers doubled down and sent the house at Garbers on the next play.

“You’ve just kind of got to keep playing at that point,” Arnold said. “You might do something good one play and someone else has a down play. But everyone has to be there for each other and pick each other up and that’s kind of what happened out there. Keep fighting at the goal line.”