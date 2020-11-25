OSU football: Pair of unsung heroes delivered decisive play in Beavers’ win over Cal

The most important play of Oregon State’s season so far began with a loud "thud" and ended with an even louder celebration on the sideline.
Pinned with their backs to their own end zone, the Beavers staged a season-defining defensive stand against Cal on Saturday to escape with a win — thanks to a couple of unlikely heroes.
With less than a minute left and Oregon State clinging to a four-point lead, Akili Arnold deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage and sent it flying into the air for what seemed like an eternity before it found the hands of John McCartan, securing the win.
Neither player was listed at the top of Oregon State’s depth chart at start of training camp and both have had to battle crowded position groups for playing time.
But with a couple key defensive playmakers injured, Arnold and McCartan delivered efforts that epitomize the “next man up” mentality Oregon State has adopted this season.
“We were all going nuts, obviously,” defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said of the moments following the play. “Really proud of our defensive guys for having the mentality of fighting through adversity and just making Cal snap it again.”
On that play, the Beavers were without starting defensive linemen Simon Sandberg and Alexander Skelton due to injury. Starting outside linebacker Addison Gumbs hasn’t played a snap this year because of a bad hamstring. Same for starting safety David Morris, who also spent two weeks quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.
The Beavers’ most dynamic playmaker, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., was hobbled earlier in the game and limped through the fourth quarter with a thick wrap of tape on his ankle.
“I just think we all practice hard and we all prepare really hard for stuff like that,” Arnold said. “When it happens, when people go down and are getting injured, we always have the next man up to do his job and just get it done.”
McCartan’s big moment almost wasn’t necessary because of his contribution one play earlier. With Cal facing fourth-and-5, quarterback Chase Garbers fled a messy pocket and rolled to the right sideline, looking for anybody to throw to.
McCartan was in hot pursuit and nearly sacked Garbers as he tossed up a desperation heave off of one foot. The pass landed incomplete, but the Beavers were called for defensive holding, granting the Bears a fresh set of downs.
It could have been a back-breaking moment. Instead, the Beavers doubled down and sent the house at Garbers on the next play.
“You’ve just kind of got to keep playing at that point,” Arnold said. “You might do something good one play and someone else has a down play. But everyone has to be there for each other and pick each other up and that’s kind of what happened out there. Keep fighting at the goal line.”
Arnold went sprinting off the edge on an all-out blitz and couldn’t believe it when the left tackle didn’t pick him up. He wanted to get a hit on Garbers, but the quarterback saw the pressure and began his throwing motion. So Arnold jumped as high as he could and threw his arms in the air.
At the same time that the ball drilled Arnold’s helmet, McCartan was blitzing up the middle.
“When I was rushing, I heard a loud ‘thud’ and saw the ball come into the air," McCartan said. "Right when I saw the ball, it was actually on the opposite side of the line from me. So I saw it go into the air and was like, ‘Nah, I’m coming down with it.’ I feel like I’m one of the biggest guys. I can jump high. So I felt like I would get there.”
Once the ball was safely secured in McCartan’s hands, the Oregon State sideline went ballistic and quickly handed him the “turnover chainsaw” to celebrate with.
It was a moment of validation for McCartan, who got plenty of playing time last season but is still fighting for reps among a loaded outside linebacker group. Standing 6-foot-5, 226 pounds, McCartan offers a bit of a different threat than the rest of the Beavers at that position.
The improvements he made in the offseason helped him get on the field for the biggest drive of the game and left him in the right place at the right time.
“He added some good weight which has allowed him to be more physical and hold up better at the line of scrimmage,” Tibesar said. “That’s the first thing that we noticed from camp. He’s just really athletic; he’s tall, he’s long. His athleticism allows him to make plays out there. We’re really happy with John’s progression and I think his best football is still ahead of him.”
