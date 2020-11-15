OSU football: Pac-12 confirms fourth-quarter review ruling

The Pac-12 Conference on Sunday night confirmed there "was not irrefutable video evidence to overturn the ruling of on-field game officials during the second play of the fourth quarter in the Oregon State at Washington game" on Saturday night.

The Beavers faced a third-and-1 situation at the UW 5 and handed the ball off to Jermar Jefferson. It appeared Jefferson had surged ahead enough for a first down.

But the game officials ruled he was short of the first down. Down 24-21, coach Jonathan Smith decided to go for the first down and the Beavers again called on Jefferson.

Like the third-down play, it appeared Jefferson had gained the yardage needed for the first. And once again the game officials ruled he was short.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The conference released this statement: "On the second play of the fourth quarter on fourth and one inside the Washington five-yard line, the Oregon State ball carrier was ruled short of the first down line based on the spotting of the ball. The ball was ruled over to Washington based on downs. Instant Replay, after reviewing all available camera angles, determined that there was not irrefutable video evidence to change the ruling on the field."

Jefferson, who finished with 133 yards, certainly felt like he had picked up the first down.