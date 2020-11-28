OSU football: OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers’ win over Oregon

After four games, Jefferson is averaging 7.4 yards per rush. If you take his current average of 169 yards per game and project it across a 14-game schedule, that would put him at 2,362 by season's end.

Maybe Jefferson will have a down game at some point this year, and teams will continue to key in on him. But he’s already faced the two most talented defenses on the Beavers’ schedule in Oregon and Washington. It’s not crazy to think that what he’s doing is sustainable for the rest of the season.

The fog bowl

For the first two quarters, or so, the blanket of fog that covered Reser Stadium was as noteworthy as anything happening on the field. It was difficult to tell what was happening on tv, and even more difficult to see the ball from the press box during the second quarter.

But how did it affect the players? According to Jaydon Grant, not all that much.

Grant intercepted Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough in the second quarter, despite the fact that to most viewers, it seemed impossible to track the ball. Grant was asked if the weather made an impact on the game and simply laughed and said he barely noticed it.