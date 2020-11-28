OSU football: OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers’ win over Oregon

Oregon State captured a season-defining win Friday night and simultaneously sent the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes floating away into the foggy Corvallis night.
The Beavers’ 41-38 upset over No. 9 Oregon provided a memorable entry into a rivalry that is filled with unforgettable moments.
Here are five takeaways from a wild night at Reser Stadium:
Tristan Gebbia came to play
Gebbia has shouldered a lot of the criticism for Oregon State’s offensive flaws this season. Some of it is warranted; the quarterback’s stat line was lackluster in all three of the Beavers’ previous games and he simply hasn’t been the playmaker many hoped he would be.
On Friday, though, Gebbia showed up. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 263 yards and constantly kept drives alive for the Beavers. Against an Oregon defense that has feasted on quarterback mistakes this season, he protected the ball and kept the chains moving when the Ducks loaded the box against Jermar Jefferson.
In the week leading up to the game, Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren fielded questions as to whether Gebbia was still the man for the job. On Friday, Gebbia answered that question himself and played the best game of his career.
O-line led the way
Jefferson will steal the headlines after he ran wild against the Ducks, and rightfully so.
But just as notable was the performance of Oregon State’s offensive line. The Beavers were playing without stating right guard Nous Keobounnam, who has quietly had a strong season, and were up against an Oregon front-seven that is stacked with 4- and 5-star talent.
None of it mattered. The Beavers’ O-line manhandled the Ducks in the run game and kept Tristan Gebbia upright all evening, limiting Oregon to one sack and consistently giving him a clean pocket to work out of.
Jefferson stays hot
The numbers Jermar Jefferson are putting up this season are like something out of a video game. After his demolition of the Ducks’ defense Friday, the statistics are only more eye-popping.
Comparing stats across conferences is obviously not an apples-to-apples process this season due to schedule inconsistencies. So it might make more success to compare Jefferson’s figures to college football’s top running back from 2019. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award last fall after running for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry over 14 games.
After four games, Jefferson is averaging 7.4 yards per rush. If you take his current average of 169 yards per game and project it across a 14-game schedule, that would put him at 2,362 by season's end.
Maybe Jefferson will have a down game at some point this year, and teams will continue to key in on him. But he’s already faced the two most talented defenses on the Beavers’ schedule in Oregon and Washington. It’s not crazy to think that what he’s doing is sustainable for the rest of the season.
The fog bowl
For the first two quarters, or so, the blanket of fog that covered Reser Stadium was as noteworthy as anything happening on the field. It was difficult to tell what was happening on tv, and even more difficult to see the ball from the press box during the second quarter.
But how did it affect the players? According to Jaydon Grant, not all that much.
Grant intercepted Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough in the second quarter, despite the fact that to most viewers, it seemed impossible to track the ball. Grant was asked if the weather made an impact on the game and simply laughed and said he barely noticed it.
The weather made for a fun social media punchline and added a memorable twist to a thrilling game. But it might not have had much of a tangible effect for those on the field.
Andrzej Hughes-Murray revenge game
Oregon State’s defense looked much more disruptive and dynamic on Friday than it has in past weeks. A major reason for that is the play of the outside linebackers.
After weeks of defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar imploring them to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, the edge rushers did so against the Ducks. At the heart of that effort was Hughes-Murray, who racked up a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and came up with Oregon State’s only sack.
A redshirt senior who has spent years dreaming of payback against the Ducks, Hughes-Murray left it all on the field to help deliver Oregon State's first win in the rivalry win since 2016.
Jarrid Denney
