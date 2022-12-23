OSU football: Oregon State expected to add former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

According to multiple reports, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to sign with Oregon State after entering the transfer portal following his third season at Clemson.

The news was first reported Friday night by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Uiagalelei announced he was entering the portal on social media but has not yet posted any announcement of where he plans to enroll. Thamel reported that Uiagalelei is expected to make his decision official in the coming days.

Uiagalelei started two games as a freshman at Clemson before taking over the starting role as a sophomore and leading the Tigers to a 10-3 record. As a junior, he started 13 games before being benched during the ACC championship game against North Carolina. Following that game he entered the transfer portal. His overall record as a starter is 21-6.

During his career at Clemson, Uiagalelei completed 60% of his passes for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He also scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

Uiagalelei played at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California, and entered Clemson as a five-star recruit.

If Uiagalelei signs with Oregon State, he will join a quarterback room which includes returning starter Ben Gulbranson and four-star freshman signee Aidan Chiles.