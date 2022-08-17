OSU football: Offense shows improvement

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren thinks that his unit has responded well this week after its poor showing on Saturday in the first scrimmage of fall camp.

“The first scrimmage was not great for us. It was a lot of good learning opportunities," Lindgren said after Wednesday’s practice at Reser Stadium. "Way too many penalties and mistakes. We do have a pretty veteran group and I felt like our leadership after that scrimmage kind of stepped up and the last few practices have been quite a bit better.”

Lindgren liked what he saw on Wednesday during the 4-minute drill and the offense executed well in the red zone during a short-field exercise. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson found receiver Jesiah Irish on a square-out for an 11-yard touchdown. Tristan Gebbia then made a nice touch throw to the corner of the end zone to connect with Tyjon Lindsey for a 14-yard touchdown.

The defense did win the final round of that drill, and the practice, forcing a fumble on a running play. Sophomore linebacker Semisi Saluni came up with the recovery.

That was the third turnover of the day for the defense. A solid hit on a running play up the middle forced a fumble early in the full-unit drills. The second turnover came on a leaping interception on the sideline by senior defensive back Rejzohn Wright. Quarterback Chance Nolan might have been trying to throw the ball away on that play but didn’t get enough on the throw.

Lindgren said the quality of play by the defense so far in camp has forced the offense to improve its play. The offense had a good day on Tuesday and Wednesday’s session was competitive with both sides of the ball having their moments.

“I just think they got sick of getting beat," Lindgren said. "In some of those drills, the defense for the first part of camp had been getting after us pretty good and we’ve got some competitors on offense and those guys stepped up and made some big plays on some third and fourth downs versus some tough looks. That was awesome to see.”

Redshirt junior running back Trey Lowe said the first scrimmage motivated the offense to have a better week of practice to prepare for the second scrimmage, which will be held on Saturday.

“They got us during the scrimmage but we want to come out this Saturday — this week really — and set the tone for the season and what the offense can do," Lowe said. "We don’t really think we showed what the offense is capable of during the first scrimmage so we’re excited for this upcoming one.”

Lindgren was asked if the offense had found its identity yet in camp. The team has a strong contingent of running backs and the passing game looks like it could feature more variety this season.

“The identity, I think it is a little bit too soon maybe to say that. I think through the first two or three games I think we’ll see which direction we can head," Lindgren said. "I like the talent we’ve got. I think we can go a couple different directions.”

Offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, a sixth-year senior, said that just because the team ran the ball well last year doesn’t mean anything this year. But he is excited about the running game’s potential behind a big, experienced offensive line. Kipper, a 6-foot-6, 327-pound guard, is playing next to tackle Taliese Fuaga, who is almost exactly the same size (6-foot-6, 326).

“That’s a lot more size than we had last year. So I think there’s a lot more potential even just going into this year with the size, the physicality in the room," Kipper said. "Like any other year, you’ve got to set the tempo, we’ve got to find the identity. It’s not just there because it was last year. We’ve got to find it ourselves.”

Notes

Kipper spoke at length about his frustration at the end of last season and the loss in the L.A. Bowl. He said that game motivated him to come back for a final season at OSU. … Officials were present for the second day in a row. … Wednesday’s practice was shorter than the sessions of the past few days, ending after about 90 minutes instead of roughly two hours. … Freshman tight end Jack Velling made a nice sliding catch during the full unit drills, holding on to a pass which was thrown slightly behind him.