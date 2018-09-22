Oregon State’s offense had gotten off to a pretty good start this season, entering Saturday’s Pac-12 football opener averaging 527 yards and 38 points per game.
Those numbers took a hit following the Beavers’ 35-14 loss to the Wildcats.
Oregon State’s running game managed just 97 yards and the passing attack never got into a rhythm as well as the Beavers finished with just 141 yards.
Add those numbers up and the Beavers managed a season-low 238 total yards.
“We never really found some rhythm out there, we really didn’t,” coach Jonathan Smith said.
Quarterback Conor Blount took all but a few snaps and set a career-high with 17 completions on 24 attempts, but had just 137 yards to go with touchdown passes to Trevon Bradford and Timmy Hernandez.
“There were some times I thought we had some guys open and he didn’t see it,” Smith said. “I think there were some other times the pocket is getting squeezed on him a little bit.
“… I do think Conor played hard. It wasn’t the cleanest game out there offensively, not just him, but I thought he kept on battling.”
Bradford was back after missing last week’s game at Nevada with an injury and had five grabs for 29 yards and one carry for 13.
Hernandez, who had 11 catches for 116 yards last week, finished with four for 51.
A week after catching 14 passes for 200 yards, Isaiah Hodgins had two for 19 and was targeted just three times on Saturday.
Jermar Jefferson led the rushing attack with 82 yards on 19 attempts and Kase Rogers added eight carries for 13 yards.
“Some of those runs that we were popping were tackled at the line of scrimmage and so I think that was a big factor (to) no momentum, no rhythm on the offensive side,” Smith said.
The Beavers did have scoring drives of 85 yards (13 plays, 5 minutes, 13 second time of possession) and 75 yards (13 plays, 6:29).
They also chewed up 8:37 off the clock in the third quarter, but that 17-play, 41-yard drive ended with a punt after reaching the red zone.
In fact, that drive may have been the deciding factor.
The Beavers trailed 21-7 and reached the Arizona 15 before a holding call on a Blount run would have moved the ball inside the 10.
Immediately following the holding call, Blount fumbled the snap and another holding call made it second-and-34 from the 39.
Hernandez said that was a “killer.”
“It really hurt,” he said. “We had a lot of yards on the drive but we really killed the clock, too. To be on the field that long and drive down the field and get nothing out of it and all of a sudden you look up and it’s a 14-point game at the start of the fourth quarter.”
It became worse after Arizona marched 94 yards in nine plays to go up 28-7 less than two minutes into the fourth.
“That was huge, it really was,” Smith said. “And that’s where, again, you execute for long periods of time. I don’t think it’s an effort thing, it’s an execution thing for a long period of time. Long drive, get to the end and we’ve got to finish the thing and we went backwards.”
Added Blount: “As a whole they just out-executed us for sure. There’s yards still out there. We get down to the red zone and shoot ourselves in the foot. Can’t expect to win like that.”