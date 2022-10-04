OSU football: Offense looking in the mirror to correct mistakes of past two games

Taking on quality opposing defenses the past two games has given Oregon State’s offense some mistakes to learn from and improve on going forward.

But the Beavers are pointing the finger at themselves this week, believing it was as much about their execution that has led to two straight losses as it was what the opposition was doing.

Eight combined turnovers against USC and Utah and no touchdowns in five trips inside the Utes’ 20-yard line last Saturday in Salt Lake City have OSU taking a serious look in the mirror heading into this week’s trip to Stanford.

“I feel like as an offense we moved the ball well,” said Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden, an opinion echoed by offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. “We’ve just got to finish, keep on executing our plays and we can be straight. As an offense, I feel like we have one of the best offenses in the Pac-12. If we keep on executing as we should, as we know we could, we’re going to be all right.”

Lindgren said getting better is about controlling what can be controlled.

Quarterbacks Chance Nolan and reserve Ben Gulbranson each threw two interceptions against Utah, taking the spotlight away from the fact that the Beavers (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) outgained the current No. 11 Utes (4-1, 2-0) 417-361 in offensive yards and 22-20 in first downs in the 42-16 defeat.

“It’s really frustrating because there’s a lot of positive things away from the turnovers,” Lindgren said.

Offensive lineman Joshua Gray took a simple approach to what needs to be fixed.

A fourth-year player in the program and a third-year starter, he acknowledged the turnovers but downplayed the level of the opponents that those mistakes came against.

Gray noted that there were 150-plus plays against Utah and something that could have been improved on each one.

“We just know it’s on us. As long as we’re playing our game, we’re good. We’ve just got to get back to the basics, the fundamentals, getting better every week,” Gray said. “We know what we’ve messed up on. We know why we’ve been behind the past two weeks. I think it’s stuff we can learn from, we can come back from, we can improve from.”

Nolan, a redshirt junior, suffered a neck strain late in the first quarter of last Saturday’s game, giving Gulbranson, a redshirt freshman, his first meaningful collegiate snaps.

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that it would be decided in practice this week who would start against Stanford (1-3, 0-3).

On the season, Nolan has completed 59.5% of his passes with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2021, he had a 64.2% completion rate to go with 19 passing touchdowns and 10 picks.

Lindgren chuckled when asked Tuesday if he believes Nolan, a 20-game starter, has improved since last year and presented the idea that Nolan’s statistics don’t seem to demonstrate that progress.

“I think the guys that are around him on the day to day feel like he’s improved a lot from last year, and I don’t think the last game and a quarter are a good reflection of where he’s at,” Lindgren said. “It’s too small of a sample size, and we’ve got to get him to play at a higher level as coaches. I think Chance would be the first guy to tell you that he hasn’t played at the level he’s capable of the last couple weeks.”

In roughly three quarters at Utah, Gulbranson was 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for 177 yards and the two interceptions.

Lindgren said Gulbranson was thrust into a situation and an environment that weren’t easy and praised him for some good plays.

“The two turnovers in the red zone that he’s kind of kicking himself on, it’s just understanding the situation we were in there and being smart with the football,” the coach said. “He got in there and moved the football and we didn’t miss a beat.”

Should Gulbranson get his first start Saturday, Lindgren said it’s different being the starter and that there would likely be some nerves as he takes the field to begin the game.

“We have a lot of trust in Ben and experience in our system doing the things that we do,” Lindgren said. “I don’t think there will be much change schematically. Just maybe some things in the (first drive), maybe getting him going, getting some confidence early.”