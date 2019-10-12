A Utah defense filled with projected future NFL draft picks made life rough on Oregon State on Saturday night.
The Beavers, who averaged 37 points per game, wanted to see where they stood against what coach Jonathan Smith described as one of the Pac-12’s better defenses.
“We failed that test,” Smith said.
OSU managed just 217 total yards in a 52-7 Pac-12 football loss at Reser Stadium.
Oregon State (2-4, 1-2) made progress in the first half despite coming up short. The second half was largely void of any such ground gained.
The Beavers, playing the game without leading rusher Jermar Jefferson due to injury, had 18 yards on 14 plays covering their first four possessions after halftime. A touchdown drive in the final minutes brought OSU’s second-half yardage total to 54.
Quarterback Jake Luton echoed his thoughts from earlier in the week, noting that he found no weaknesses in the Utes’ defense.
“We knew we were going to have to bring our best and we didn’t,” he said. “When you play probably the best team in our league and you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, that’s what’s going to happen.”
Luton was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week and also received several national awards after passing for five touchdowns and rushing for another in a 48-31 win at UCLA a week earlier.
OSU came in averaging 475.6 yards against a schedule that included no defense the caliber of Utah (5-1, 2-1). OSU had 448 total yards against UCLA.
Saturday, there were few hints that Luton and the Beavers would get in the end zone until there were only a few hundred souls still in attendance.
Luton finished 17-of-34 passing for 131 yards. In reserve, Tristan Gebbia was 5 of 8 for 38 yards and a 15-yard touchdown to Calvin Tyler Jr.
Oregon State had numerous big plays in the first half, but none led to the Beavers putting a shadow on the Utah goal line. A pile of penalties, mistakes and negative-yardage plays kept the Beavers scoreless in the first two quarters.
OSU went the wrong direction on all three plays on its first drive, including a Devin Lloyd sack of Luton on third down.
“They’re good and we knew that they were good. There’s not much more to it than that,” Luton said. “They’re physical up front and we’ve got to do a better job. I’ve got to be able to stay in the pocket in the face of pressure. Our guys have got to be able to get open. It’s on everybody in all phases of the offense.”
The Beavers went to the air early on their next possession, with passes to Isaiah Hodgins for 6 and 8 yards. But consecutive penalties on right tackle Brandon Kipper — a hold and a false start — made for a difficult conversion. Artavis Pierce ran for 16 yards on third down but the home team had to punt.
The Beavers later reached Utah territory on an 11-yard catch by Noah Togiai to the 48 for a first down. But no positive yardage was gained from there.
Two Kolby Taylor catches and a Utah personal foul for a horse collar tackle helped OSU move the ball again on its next drive, reaching the Utes 36.
A 17-yarder to Hodgins followed, and again a possession stalled and Jordan Choukair was wide right on a 44-yard field goal.
Oregon State showed promise again late in the half, as a 10-play drive that reached the Utah 31 featured two fourth-down conversions. The second conversion — a Pierce reception had the Beavers in business.
But a Luton pass was tipped by Bradlee Anae and intercepted by Lloyd, who returned the ball 64 yards for a touchdown.
The following Beavers drive netted 23 yards before Pierce was stuffed for a 3-yard loss by Mika Tafua on a fourth-down run from the OSU 42. Utah scored three plays later to lead 35-0 with 54 seconds left in the half.
Luton then completed four of six passes to get the ball to the Utah 24 before Everett Hayes missed a 42-yard field goal wide left and the teams headed to their locker rooms.
Oregon State had 163 total yards at the half, with Pierce’s 21 yards rushing and Hodgins’ 70 receiving yards and seven catches leading the way. Luton was 16-of-27 passing for 129 yards with one interception and one sack.
“We’re going to go back to work, take a good look at this tape and try to get some things fixed,” Smith said.