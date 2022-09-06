OSU football: Offense focused on improvement after season-opening win

The Oregon State offense went back to work Sunday with plenty of motivation.

A night earlier, the Beavers came away with a 34-17 home win against Boise State in the football season opener at Reser Stadium.

OSU’s coaches had three turnovers and the offense’s share of 100 yards in penalties to get the players’ attention. But it wasn’t needed. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren didn’t have to say anything.

“Those guys all knew and were pretty disappointed with the performance at times. It just didn’t feel consistent enough,” Lindgren told the media Tuesday as his team prepares for this coming Saturday's game at Fresno State. “Those guys all hold themselves at a high standard and they know what the standard is around here. So it was good to hear those guys voicing that in the Sunday practice and then again today.”

Running back Deshaun Fenwick wore some of the disappointment that Lindgren spoke of on his face when asked about how his group performed against the Broncos.

Oregon State averaged 4.8 yards per carry, but the Beavers’ three primary ball carriers —Fenwick (3.9), Damien Martinez (3.6) and Trey Lowe (4.6) — were all below that average.

Fenwick lost a fumble on his second carry of the game. But teammate Rejzohn Wright had his back, intercepting a Broncos pass three snaps later.

“Not good enough at all. I think me and all the backs believe we were pretty average. It was not by our standards by any means,” Fenwick said.

Fenwick said Boise State’s defense put an emphasis on stopping the Beavers’ running game, which opened up the receivers. That led to OSU quarterback Chance Nolan passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores coming in the first quarter as the Beavers went on to lead 24-0 at halftime.

“They were loading up the box. But honestly, I thought we could have fought for a couple extra more yards,” Fenwick said. “Obviously we’re not going to try to put the ball in jeopardy like I did.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In 2021, Fenwick rushed for 460 yards and four scores on a 5.7 yards-per-carry average behind Pac-12 rushing leader B.J. Baylor, who has moved on.

Reiterating several times that he has a high bar for himself, Fenwick talked about what he looks at after the game in analyzing his personal performance to determine if he played well.

“So statistically, just how I feel. If I feel like I had a good game, I’ll go back and check statistics and then I’ll go check the game film. That’s probably when I’ll finally decide” after a roughly three-day process,” he said. “It honestly takes a lot for my standards to think I had a good game. I just want to fire on all cylinders.”

Lindgren said the offense’s turnovers and self-inflicted penalties were a hurdle during the first scrimmage of fall camp about a month ago. The coach said he was disappointed with the turnovers and the way the ball was handled, in addition to “some poor decisions at quarterback.”

Those need to be cleaned up, Lindgren added, and will be addressed all week in practice. The approach to head in that direction will be some reinforcement and punishment, more repetitions and better focus.

Taking care of the ball has been a strength throughout head coach Jonathan Smith’s four-plus years leading the program.

“Our guys know the importance of it, and they’ve got to take pride in the drills and our focus during the week to get that stuff figured out,” Lindgren said. “Because we’re not going to win many games the rest of the year if we turn the ball over three times.”

The hard counts by Nolan that led to false starts are long-standing aspects of the offense, and the linemen should know to expect them,” Lindgren added.

What does it say about where the team is at that so many mistakes can be made but Oregon State still comes away with a 17-point win against a quality opponent?

“It’s nice. I think it just speaks to the defense and special teams,” Lindgren said. “Any time you create five turnovers and have awesome field position, it’s nice knowing sometimes you go three and out and you don’t have to score and be perfect every time.”

Sophomore right tackle Taliese Fuaga made his first collegiate start versus Boise State. He admitted he was nervous at the start but after the first few plays it felt just like practice.

Fuaga said for OSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, the penalties against his unit are “definitely not his favorite kind of thing.” Assessing the group’s success in any given game involves “being assignment perfect, working your technique and being able to finish your guy up to the whistle,” Fuaga said.

“Just got to be able to move our feet,” he added, pointing to technique being the answer. “These calls can’t happen in a good game. As long as we clean those up we’ll be fine.”

Grading the offensive line as a whole, Fuaga said the unit was good in pass protection. The Beavers didn’t allow a sack.

“I think we did all right on the pass. We still have a lot of work to clean up,” he said. “I think we still need to work on our run game. I think we did all right, but I think we’ve still got a lot to clean up.”

Weekly awards

Oregon State had two players recognized by the Pac-12 after the Boise State win, as Jaydon Grant was named the conference's defensive player of the week and Brandon Kipper the offensive lineman of the week. Both received the weekly honors for the first time.

Grant, a safety, had an interception, forced a fumble, had four tackles and broke up two passes. Kipper, a right guard, helped the Beavers to 470 yards of total offense, including 178 on the ground while making his 33rd consecutive start for the Beavers.