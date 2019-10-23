For the better part of seven quarters, the Oregon State offense was stuck in slow motion.
The Beavers had just 217 total yards in a 52-7 loss at home to Utah. And while they had a 14-3 lead at the half against California last Saturday, they managed just 20 yards on 11 plays in the third quarter as the Golden Bears took a 17-14 lead.
Starting at the 20 with 9:33 left, Oregon State desperately needed to get something going or it would be on the verge of a tough road loss.
There was certainly a sense of urgency, but not too much concern.
“I think the key is just not to panic, especially against a good defense like that,” senior left tackle Blake Brandel said. “We never want to stall out kind of like we did in that third quarter but you’ve just got to flush it and the next drive you’ve got to focus on scoring a touchdown.”
The message was just for each player to do their job, and the Beavers would find success.
“I think there’s definitely an added sense of urgency but I think that’s where as a leader you need to step in and kind of calm everybody down and treat it as any other drive as best as you can,” quarterback Jake Luton said. “We’re all human beings, we all get excited and we all get in the moment and want to go make a play in that situation. That’s good, it shows you’re competitive.”
The drive started innocently enough as Artavis Pierce had a 2-yard run. Luton then hit Pierce for an 11-yard gain and the Beavers’ third first down of the second half.
A 14-yard pass play to Kolby Taylor moved the ball to the 47 before B.J. Baylor rushed for five yards and the Beavers were into Cal territory.
Oregon State stayed on the ground with a 2-yard run by Baylor before Pierce picked up the first down on a 6-yard gain.
“Going against that defense we just had to keep them a little bit off-balanced with a mixture of the run game, play pass, a little bit of movement, quick passing game,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “We felt like if we got one dimensional that was in their favor.”
With the ball at the Cal 40, the Beavers went back to the air but Luton threw two incomplete passes, setting up a crucial third-and-10.
Even though Pierce had been limited to 57 yards to that point, the Beavers gave him a chance and he burst through the left side for a 20-yard pickup that at worst set them up for a potential game-tying touchdown.
You have free articles remaining.
“The thought was maybe (they were) not expecting a run there, maybe you do get it like we did or maybe you get half of it and you set yourself up for an easier fourth-down conversion,” Lindgren said, noting that the Beavers would have gone on fourth down from that position on the field. “It’s nice knowing you have the ability to go for it there. It makes it a little easier to call.”
Seeing Pierce finally break free was a satisfying feeling for Brandel.
“Sooner or later he’s going to get through and you just kind of waiting for the minute where he busts one off,” he said. “Once he breaks past that second level he’s hard to catch. That was huge. I don’t get super emotional during games because I’m so focused on doing the job but going back and watching he film that was huge.”
After a 1-yard run by Pierce, Luton connected with Noah Togiai for six yards to the 13.
Once again, the Beavers went to the run on third down and Baylor was able to get into the end zone as he stayed on top of a defender and stretched the ball to the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Beavers had 49 of their 108 rushing yards on that drive.
“As an O-line that’s what you want to do,” Brandel said. “You want to pound the ball and move it up the field and score like that. I think everyone on offense played really well on that drive and it felt good that’s for good.”
The game, though, was far from over with 4:41 left. After the defense came up with an interception by Jaydon Grant after Hamilcar Rashed Jr. tipped the pass, the offense essential put the game away.
The Beavers took nearly three minutes off the clock, running seven plays for 11 yards before Daniel Rodriguez had his punt downed at the 8 with 57 seconds left.
Both Luton and Brandel said there was panic heading into the fourth quarter and that you have to be able to refocus each drive regardless of how things may be going.
“You’ve got to be able to come back to the sideline and look at what happened, look at where we can improve and what may have killed the drive and go out there the next time and execute,” Luton said.
Added Brandel: “We have some good leaders on offense and we rallied and kind of understood the importance of once we got on the field we had to get in the end zone. Our defense was showing up really well and doing a great job so it was on us to go down there and score. I think the key was just kind of flushing those drives and learn from it but put it out of your brain and getting that touchdown.”