Oregon State's offense had struggled over its past two games entering Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Arizona.
The Beavers faced two of the stingiest defenses in the conference in Utah and California and managed just 498 yards combined in those two contests.
But a bye week and an Arizona defense that was 11th in the conference in yards allowed and last in points allowed, helped get the Beavers right back on track.
Quarterback Jake Luton completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 328 yards and three touchdowns and both Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson broke the century mark on the ground as Oregon State earned its third consecutive road win with a 56-38 thumping of the Wildcats.
“I think we handled the bye week really well,” Luton said. “I thought guys were focused and the energy was good. Sometimes guys can kind of fall asleep on the bye week and go through the motions and that definitely didn’t happen. I thought we did a good job.”
Pierce had 114 yards on just 15 carries and scored a touchdown. Jefferson, meanwhile, had 22 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns in his first appearance since the Oct. 5 game at UCLA.
“The O-line did a great job, first down to third down all the way to fourth down,” said Jefferson, who had scoring runs of 1, 5 and 5 yards. “First quarter through fourth quarter so shout out to them.”
It was really the first time since the opener that both Pierce and Jefferson were available for the Beavers (4-4, 3-2), who had 244 yards on the ground against the Wildcats.
“It was great to have him back,” Luton said of Jefferson, who was the Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year last season. “I think we have one of the most talented backfields around and the guys do a really good job.”
Oregon State got both in the game early and it paid off as the Wildcats had no answer most of the game.
“I don’t know about guessing because we’re not really running different schemes,” coach Jonathan Smith said when asked if it was to keep the Wildcats off-balanced. “I do think we tried to keep both of them fresh. It was warm, especially early. It helped for Jermar to kind of get in a rhythm to be able to bounce in and out of the game.”
Their success helped the Beavers to be able to find the balance they seek each game.
“We want to be ... able to run the ball and then set up the pass and vice a versa,” Smith said. “Come out throwing it and then be able to mix the run in. I do think this offensive staff did a great job with a plan. (Offensive coordinator) Brian (Lindgren) and those guys work real hard. … They just focused on the tape and what we do well and took advantage of the bye and executed really well.”
Receiver Isaiah Hodgins had yet another big game with seven more receptions for 150 yards and two more touchdowns.
It’s the first time the Beavers have put up 50 points under Smith but they have scored 45 (Cal Poly) and 48 (UCLA) this season.
Smith credits the staff and their varied backgrounds, as well as the talent on the team, for having had so much success offensively so early in his tenure.
“Are you thinking, 'oh are you going to score 50 a game?' No,” he said. “But I thought we had a chance to be pretty good.”
The confidence he has in the offense was evident late in the first half when the Beavers took over at their own 8 with 58 seconds left and had three timeouts remaining.
The Beavers, who were up 28-19 at the time, needed a big play to really consider taking a shot at scoring. And once they got it — a 25-yard run by Pierce — the mission was clear.
“I think that’s kind of the idea is you’re playing it safe with the ball but if you can make something happen and make something pop then you can kind of role with it,” Luton said. “The O-line did a good job, they were in a real soft coverage and AP found a crease and kind of got us going.”
It took just 54 seconds for the Beavers to go 92 yards for a touchdown that sent them to the locker room with oodles of momentum. Luton capped it off with a 23-yard pass to Noah Togiai and a 35-19 lead at the break.
“The play he throws the touchdown to Noah, he’s not his first read at all,” Smith said. “Jake recognized some coverage and moved his feet and made a big-time play.”
Added Luton: “College football is so much about momentum. You see it every week. For us to be able to put a 92-yard drive together in less than a minute to go into the half was huge for our momentum.”
The Beavers will look to carry that over as they have a short week with Washington coming to town for a 7:30 kickoff inside Reser Stadium on Friday night.