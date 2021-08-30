OSU football: Noyer selected as starting quarterback vs. Purdue

“I like playing a bunch of different backs,” said Smith, the former OSU quarterback in his fourth year as the Beavers’ head coach. “When we get closer to game day this week even, we’ll see how that rotation plays out. But we do feel like we’ve got three guys that could start and carry the load.”

Smith said that ultimately the decision on who will start the game will come down to the first few plays that offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren wants to run.

“Those guys’ skill sets have some similarities, but there are some strengths that some guys have over the other,” Smith said. “You get into the game, first, second quarter, and we get a hot hand, I can see one guy kind of getting featured after that.”

Sio to starter

Willing do to anything to help the team, Thomas Sio took a few snaps on defense last year despite playing on the offensive line since he arrived at Oregon State a year earlier.

The possibility of playing solely on defense became more serious during spring practices and the 6-foot-3, 347-pound Sio decided to make the move. Monday, he found himself on the Beavers’ depth chart at defensive tackle.

