OSU football: Noyer overcomes late start to earn starter role

While Noyer is the starter for this Saturday, he knows that the competition to take snaps each week will be ongoing.

“It was a great competition and it will continue to be a competition, I think, as the season goes and that's exactly how I want it and how I know that they want it,” Noyer said. “And so we'll continue to push each other and get better every single day.”

Added Lindgren: “I just think the dynamic of the room is there's competition in the room and there's some talent in there that they will continue to work. So it's just going to force guys to be at the top of their game every day."

Noyer said he isn’t concerned about possibly being pulled if he makes a bad decision, poor throw or if the offense sputters from time to time.

“I was in the same exact situation last year, I mean they told me if you aren't playing as well as you should be then we'll put the next guy in and so that's how this is how this game works,” Noyer said. “You can't worry about that, you’ve just got to focus on the play and the task at hand and you can't worry about looking over your shoulder. You’ve just got to stay level headed and continue to grind, keep your head down and work.”