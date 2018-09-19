Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was sitting in the office one day before the season having a conversation about turnovers and trying to find a way to increase them.
The Beavers had charted them throughout the spring and during fall camp, passing out snickers bars to those who came up with takeaways.
The talk turned to Miami’s turnover chain — all the rave last season — that was passed along to a player each time he came up with a takeaway.
When Tibesar learned of the tradition at Reser Stadium of playing the sound of a chainsaw on third-down plays, it clicked.
“What if we had a turnover chainsaw,” he said Wednesday after practice. “So that is kind of how it all started.”
Plans were made to “Beaver up” a chainsaw the players could safely use on the sidelines after turnovers.
“It works,” Tibesar said. “The motor runs but it has been made childproof safe.”
The idea was to have it ready for the opener at Ohio State but that didn’t happen. It was ready to go for the home opener against Southern Utah, but the Beavers didn’t come away with a turnover.
The turnover chainsaw was on display for the first time at Nevada last week after John McCartan’s interception.
“Hopefully we see it a lot, that would make me even more excited,” Tibesar said.
The main idea behind the gimmick was to make the game more fun for the players. It has worked.
“When we unveiled it in the defensive meeting room, the guys went nuts,” Tibesar said. “They were fired up about it. That’s ultimately what it’s about. We want the guys to have fun when they’re playing out there and have them get excited. If something like that helps them get excited and enjoy the game, I’m all for it.”
Linebackers Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Kee Whetzel said Wednesday they can’t wait to get a chance to fire it up.
“Man, I want it so bad,” Hughes-Murray said. “I just got to go out there and do something. I think it’s really a big incentive. Everybody wants to get a picture, be in the video with the chainsaw.”
Added Whetzel: “I’m going to go out there and do what I can to get it. Turnover chainsaw, that’s one of the main goals on defense right now.”
Whetzel said the idea has been received well by the originators of the turnover chain.
“I actually saw a tweet on Twitter we got some props from people at University of Miami who started the whole turnover chain thing and they were like that’s dope (that) we have the turnover chainsaw,” he said.
Dunn returns
Sophomore Isaiah Dunn saw his first action of the season at Nevada when he got the start at cornerback. Dunn had been nursing an injury since the start of fall camp.
Dunn, who started five games last season and played in seven, finished with one tackle. His return helps a banged up secondary.
“That gave us some experience out there and we’re going to need him this Saturday,” Tibesar said. “When he’s healthy he’s one of our better corners.”
Junior safety Jalen Moore said having Dunn back was a big boost to the secondary.
“He knows what’s going on out there and having him out there is great,” Moore said. “It’s a blessing having him back because he’s going to make plays.”
Youth served
The Beavers have had a number of young players contribute on both sides of the ball the first three games.
True freshmen defensive lineman Isaac Garcia and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga have both made at least one start while linebacker McCartan has seen plenty of action.
“It’s great when young guys can do that,” Tibesar said. “I think it energizes the whole football team when they see a young player go out there and make plays for you. That’s been a big help for us to have those guys ready to step in and go.”