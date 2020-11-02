OSU football notebook: Tre'Shaun Harrison will not be eligible to play 2020 season

By the time Oregon State kicks off its season-opener Saturday night, it will have been 337 days since the Beavers last played a football game.
At long last, though, OSU has reached the first game week of the 2020 season. With all the chaos and uncertainty that has led to this point in the season, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said there was a noticeable buzz among his players at practice on Monday.
“Even watching our guys move around today at practice, guys were fired up and feeling the energy that comes with a game getting closer and closer here,” Smith said. “It’s exciting times.”
The Beavers are less than a week out from their Week 1 matchup with Washington State, which begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium and will air on Fox Sports 1. OSU has released a depth chart and decided on a starting quarterback.
Now, it will prepare for a Washington State team that features an entirely new coaching staff; albeit, not one that is totally unfamiliar to the Beavers.
Nick Rolovich coached Hawaii to comeback win over the Beavers in Honolulu last season and has now taken his vaunted run-and-shoot offense to the Palouse, where he will attempt to help the Cougars bounce back from a 2019 season during which they went 3-6 in conference play.
“Obviously we’ve got a bunch or respect for that program and their ability to score some points and the athletes they’ve got running around,” Smith said of the Cougars. “Anticipating a tough battle with them. We’re looking forward to it.”
Rolovich and Smith had a history even before their teams met on the field last season. In the spring of 2018, Rolovich, then at Hawaii, accused Oregon State of trying to tamper with his current players after some of them received recruiting materials from the OSU staff.
“My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game,” Rolovich tweeted. “Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruiting another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers.”
Oregon State released a statement shortly after , saying that the mailing of the materials was unintentional.
On Monday, Smith said that as far as he is concerned, the incident is water under the bridge and that he has no ill feelings toward Rolovich.
“No, there’s (no hard feeling). We’ve got great respect — Nick did a great job at Hawaii and he goes to a program that we’ve got great respect for,” Smith said. “We’ve had some competitive games with Washington State, especially last year, as disappointing as that was for us to lose that game, it was a beautiful football game. So no, there is not.”
Harrison’s waiver denied
Oregon State was hoping to get some good news this week in regards to junior wideout Tre’Shaun Harrison.
It got the opposite.
Smith said Monday that Harrison’s appeal to play this fall has been denied and he will have to sit out the season.
Harrison, a former four-star athlete out of Garfield High School in Washington, played 24 games over two seasons at Florida State before transferring out of Tallahassee.
The Beavers are still waiting for news on the appeal of running back Trey Lowe, who also is hoping to play this season after transferring from Washington. Smith said Lowe’s appeal is still pending.
Injury update
Addison Gumbs is in line to start at inside linebacker for Oregon State this season. But it looks as though the redshirt sophomore will be unavailable this Saturday.
Smith said Gumbs is still recovering from a hamstring injury and “is very doubtful.” Smith wasn’t ready to make any decisions past Saturday at this point.
Gumbs, who transferred to Oregon State from Oklahoma in 2018, tore his ACL last September against Hawaii and missed the rest of the 2019 season.
Junior safety David Morris was held out of Oregon State’s final scrimmage of fall camp, and Smith did not comment on Morris’ status when talking with reporters Monday.
On the Beavers’ Week 1 depth chart, Morris was listed as a starting safety, but that was caveated with an “or” next to his name, indicating that Jaydon Grant could also start.
Saturday routine
Oregon State will not stay in a hotel Friday night like it typically would before a game day, because of pandemic-related circumstances.
That, and the need to test players for the virus early in the day, will lead to a somewhat unfamiliar pregame schedule.
Smith said the team will go through a walkthrough sometime late Saturday morning after going through testing. Then the team will have a pregame meal together before having some downtime.
“Then they’ll arrive at the stadium a few hours before (kickoff) and have somewhat of a normal routine,” Smith said
