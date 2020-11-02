OSU football notebook: Tre'Shaun Harrison will not be eligible to play 2020 season

Oregon State released a statement shortly after , saying that the mailing of the materials was unintentional.

On Monday, Smith said that as far as he is concerned, the incident is water under the bridge and that he has no ill feelings toward Rolovich.

“No, there’s (no hard feeling). We’ve got great respect — Nick did a great job at Hawaii and he goes to a program that we’ve got great respect for,” Smith said. “We’ve had some competitive games with Washington State, especially last year, as disappointing as that was for us to lose that game, it was a beautiful football game. So no, there is not.”

Harrison’s waiver denied

Oregon State was hoping to get some good news this week in regards to junior wideout Tre’Shaun Harrison.

It got the opposite.

Smith said Monday that Harrison’s appeal to play this fall has been denied and he will have to sit out the season.

Harrison, a former four-star athlete out of Garfield High School in Washington, played 24 games over two seasons at Florida State before transferring out of Tallahassee.