Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights led the Beavers with 10 tackles in Saturday’s win over Arizona and was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week on Monday.
Speights had six solo tackles and four assists, with half a sack and one tackle for loss, in the 56-38 victory in Tucson. The 10 tackles equaled his career bets set Oct. 12 against Utah.
He has had at least one tackle in seven of the eight games and has 23 of his 33 tackles in the last three games.
“He’s just grown,” coach Jonathan Smith said of Speights, who was on campus in January and took part in spring practices. “That was huge for him. I just think the guy has improved each week.
“His understanding of the speed of play from Game 1 to where he's at now is off the charts. He’s been productive, he’s a physical kid who knows what he’s doing.”
Speights is the first Beavers freshman to be honored by the Pac-12 since Sean Mannion and Scott Crichton on Oct. 24, 2011. He is the first OSU true freshman to be honored since Jacquizz Rodgers on Nov. 8, 2008.
Washington collapses
Friday’s opponent, Washington, is coming off back-to-back weeks where it lost double-digit leads at home in losses to Oregon (35-31) and Utah (33-28).
Smith, who coached under Huskies coach Chris Petersen at both Boise State and then UW before taking over the Beavers two years ago, said the quality of opponent had a lot to do with those outcomes. Oregon is No. 7 in the AP poll and Utah is No. 8.
“I go back to who they’re playing and they’re playing some really good teams,” Smith said. “We got a first-hand taste of what Utah is and so I credit that. They are talented on both sides, they make the game physical, they’re well-coached and they just ran into two really good teams.”
Bradford plays
Senior receiver Trevon Bradford made his first appearance of the season at Arizona last Saturday and had one reception for 11 yards in the win.
Bradford, who was recovering from a foot injury, can still play in three of the final four games, take a redshirt and have the opportunity to play next season.
Smith said that’s still Bradford’s intention, so that would mean he would have to sit out at least one of the remaining four games.
Smith said the Beavers will base the decision of which games Bradford will see action based on the offensive plan and the depth at receiver. Bradford was somewhat pressed into action last Saturday when Kolby Taylor was unable to go at Arizona.
“So we’re kind of taking it week to week and making the final call on him playing at the end of the week,” Smith said. “But I would anticipate him playing this week.”
Penalties
The Beavers were assessed 12 penalties for 120 yards on Saturday, a week after losing 101 yards on 13 penalties at California.
“Absolutely, you’re trying to address it,” Smith said. “We’re not trying to go into the games trying to have no penalties, that’s not it. But we sure don’t want to go 12 and 13 back to back.”
On Saturday, the Beavers were assessed two roughing the passer calls on one drive and both seemed to be questionable at best to most Beavers’ fans.
Smith said he had not spoken to anyone at the conference level about those specific calls.
“I will say they’re trying to protect guys out there and the quarterback and we’ve got to play within the rules," he said. "And if they’re going to call it that way we’ve got to play within the rules. I thought we got a pretty good call on (Jake) Luton, too. So I think they are calling it both ways. We’ve got to be smarter on the Q.”
Fullback look
On one of Jermar Jefferson’s three touchdown runs on Saturday, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins lined up in the backfield to block for him.
“We’ve had that in the package for a few weeks and I don’t know if we have called that before be he did a good job on the play,” Smith said. “He’s got a skill set to play a little bit of fullback to move the pile. He’s a smart kid because that’s not always easy to play mostly defense and then come on over.”
ASU kickoff
The Arizona State game on Nov. 16, the final home contest of the season, will kickoff at either 1:30 p.m. and be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, or go at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. That decision should be made by Sunday at the latest.