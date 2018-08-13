After watching the film from Saturday’s scrimmage, Oregon State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren saw the good and bad from his group of quarterbacks.
He found plenty of learning opportunities and specifically noted that one time the play clock was running down and they had to call a timeout.
“There were some really good things and then there were some things that you typically see in a first scrimmage and we’ve got to clean up,” he said following Monday’s nearly 2½-hour practice.
“We were able to hit some explosive plays in the pass game, guys (quarterbacks) were able to stand in there. We made those guys (quarterbacks) live again for a majority of the scrimmage and I was pleased with the way they competed.”
The battle for the starting position will continue with Jake Luton, Connor Blount and Jack Colletto the leading candidates.
Luton, who started four games last year before an injury sidelined him the remainder of the season, has looked more and more confident as fall camp has continued.
“I think Jake has really hit his stride,” Lindgren said. “I think he’s really starting to feel comfortable with the offense. When he was in there with the ones, you could see those guys, he took them down there in the two-minute drill today, the first drive, which was really good to see.
“He made some great decisions. I think he’s just processing things quicker, playing with more urgency. The last three or four days I have been really impressed with him.”
Building chemistry
With three players battling for the starting job, it could be tougher for the receivers to develop chemistry with the quarterbacks.
“It’s tough sometimes because you’re cycling really three guys through that first group,” Lindgren said. “We’ve been trying to give those guys a little bit longer sets with plays so they can get a little continuity and build a little more timing with them.
“I think it’s really improved and I think we’ve kind of hit that point where most of the stuff that we’ve got is installed. (So) we’re able to kind of rep it for the second, third, fourth time so guys are starting to get the timing down, which is good to see.”
Run game consistency
While the Beavers hit some big plays in the run game in the scrimmage, notably a 69-yard TD scamper by Jermar Jefferson early, Lindgren would like to see a bit more consistency.
“I thought we had some good tempo at times and we were able to pop a couple big runs which was nice,” he said. “I know coach (Jim) Michalczik and Woz (Brian Wozniak) and those guys up front will be the first to tell you there’s a lot of stuff to clean up.”
A full practice
Junior tight end Noah Togiai, who missed the spring after suffering a foot injury in the Civil War, has been easing himself back into fall camp.
On Monday, he was able to go the entire pratuce for the first time.
“I was on a roll, I was feeling good,” Togiai said. “Coach was trying to take me out but I just kept saying no. I was enjoying being out there. It has been a long time.”
Togiai said he is progressing well and expects to be ready to go for the season opener Sept. 1 at Ohio State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.