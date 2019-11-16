One of the things Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar tells his defensive players is not to worry about who starts but to be a contributor.
“If you can contribute and do something for us then we’re going to get you on the field,” he said a few weeks back.
One player who has done that is junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior made 10 starts last season but was not in the starting lineup the opener this season. He has been since and has had quite the season.
“He’s been able to produce for us at a very high level and so that’s allowed him to play more time,” Tibesar said.
In a thrilling 35-34 Pac-12 football win over Arizona State on Saturday, Rashed etched his name atop the record book.
Rashed’s sack to close out the first half gave him 13 for the season, breaking a tie with Maurice Porter (1982) and Victor Butler (2008) for the most in a single season.
Rashed entered the weekend leading the Pac-12 with the 12 sacks as well as tackles for loss with 18.5.
He finished with two sacks and four tackles for loss as the Beavers earned their first Pac-12 home win since the 34-24 win in the Civil War in 2016.
Rashed holds the school single-season record with 22.5 tackles for loss and is sixth on the career list with 34. He has 16.5 career sacks, good for sixth in the career list.
TD tandem
When quarterback Jake Luton hit Isaiah Hodgins for a 5-yard touchdown with 9:58 left in the second quarter, it was the 18th time they had connected for a score. That put them alone in second place on the Oregon State career list.
They were tied with Eric Wilhelm and Robb Thomas entering the game. Sean Mannion and Brandin Cooks teamed up 23 times to set the record.
Hodgins now has 13 touchdowns this season, second in school history for a single season. He needs three more to tie Cooks’ mark of 16 set in 2013.
Luton had four touchdown passes to give him 23 for the season, moving him to fifth on the single-season list. He passed current head coach Jonathan Smith (20) and Sean Canfield (21) on Saturday.
Derek Anderson twice tossed 25 TDs in a season and holds the third-best total. He is also second with 29; Mannion tossed 37 in 2013.
Seniors honored
Oregon State celebrated the careers of 16 seniors before Saturday’s game.
Participating in senior day festivities were Elu Aydon, Andre Bodden, Blake Brandel, Jordan Choukair, Clay Cordasco, Keegan Firth, Gus Lavaka, Luton, Tommy Merickel, Jalen Moore, Artavis Pierce, Daniel Rodriguez, Aaron Short, Shemar Smith, Noah Togiai and Shawn Wilson.
Both Choukair and Luton have already graduated with 12 others are set to do so in December. Bodden will graduate after the winter term and Pierce after spring term.
Smith, who has a high ankle sprain, missed his third straight game.
The win was a perfect way to send out the class that has endured a lot of tough times.
"Transitions are unsettling for a lot of people and these guys have stuck through it and worked really hard and overcome adversity," coach Jonathan Smith said. "Each of them have different stories and what not. I feel really happy for them, they’ve earned this and they’ve still go two more opportunities."
Slowing Benjamin
After allowing Eno Benjamin to run for 312 yards last season, the Beavers limited Arizona State’s star running back to 70 yards on 15 carries.
Benjamin also fumbled at the 1 in the fourth quarter and the Beavers recovered for a touchback.
Smith said the Beavers didn't have an extra motivation against Benjamin.
“I think they were jazzed to play well,” he said. “You can see it visually the strides we’re making defensively. We don’t talk a ton about last year or try to respond from this last year because we would be using that mantra each week."
First fumble
Oregon State went nearly 39 quarters without losing a fumble but Pierce lost the ball late in the third quarter and ASU recovered at the OSU 41 down 35-28.