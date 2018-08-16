Oregon State sophomores David Morris and Calvin Tyler are out indefinitely, head coach Jonathan Smith announced Thursday.
Smith does not believe either injury will be season-ending.
“Anything is possible, but right now I think there is a good chance we could get (both) back, especially David,” Smith said following practice at Reser Stadium. “Calvin, we’re still waiting on a couple things.”
The Beavers will also be without defensive end Jeromy Reichner for their Sept. 1 opener at Ohio State. Reichner suffered a lower body injury earlier this month and could return later in the year. Safety Omar Hicks-Onu has missed all of fall camp with an undisclosed injury.
Morris, a Sherwood High graduate, played in 11 games with seven starts at safety as a true freshman in 2017. He finished with 75 tackles and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 recipient.
During winter conditioning drills, Morris suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot that took several months to heal. He was ready for Day 1 of fall camp but sustained a left foot injury earlier this week.
Morris was slated to start next to returning safety Jalen Moore in Oregon State’s secondary. Senior Drew Kell and freshmen Jeffrey Manning and TraJon Cotton are candidates to replace Morris.
Tyler, who played in eight games as a reserve running back and kick returner last season, is out with a lower body injury. The Beavers are deep at running back with junior Artavis Pierce, sophomores Christian Wallace and Hunter Mattson and freshmen B.J. Baylor, Jermar Jefferson and Kase Rogers.
Cornerbacks Jay Irvine and DeShon Wilson also didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice. Smith said Wilson, a promising true freshman, should be back before long with Irvine to follow.
Wide receiver Aaron Short watched practice with a wrap on his left arm. Corner Isaiah Dunn, offensive lineman Clarke Onesimus and receivers Tino Allen and Connor Laverty all went through drills while wearing white “limited contact” jerseys.
“Just a bunch of bumps and bruises,” Smith said.
Quarterback battle goes on
When asked if he’s close to naming a starting quarterback, Smith said “I wouldn’t say so.
“But I do think everything is getting evaluated and obviously we are getting closer to a starting point, but I wouldn’t say we’re close.”
Jake Luton and Jack Colletto both took first-team reps Thursday. Luton shined Monday but sat out 11-on-11s Tuesday after hitting his throwing hand on a helmet. The senior was back at it Thursday.
Colletto had the longest play of the day, connecting with true freshman Jesiah Irish for a 72-yard touchdown. Irish did most of the work, making multiple defensive backs miss on the catch-and-run.
Aidan Willard and Conor Blount were also steady Thursday.
“I think they are progressing,” Smith said of the quarterbacks. “A lot of the package is in, and so now it’s getting closer to ‘OK, this is the package, who operates it the best? Who avoids the negative play, moves the ball and scores touchdowns?’ So these next few practices are going to be really important.”
True freshmen standouts
At nearly every position, true freshmen are turning heads at fall camp.
Jefferson, Irish, Wilson, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins and tight end Isaiah Smalls have been standouts from the opening practice. Several others are coming along.
“(The coaching staff) did a good job of coming in a little late for sure, and still identifying what we were looking for,” Smith said of his first recruiting class as a head coach. “And a lot of these freshmen fit what we we’re looking for, and it’s producing.”
Due to the new redshirt rule, Smith indicated that more than half the class could see the field this year.
“We are definitely going to have … a good amount of the class getting into some games. When and where, I don’t know yet.”
