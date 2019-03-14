Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant went to break up a pass play during the Beavers' spring football practice on Thursday morning at Prothro Field.
His momentum carried him into the fence between the entrance of Prothro Field and the Truax Center.
Grant, listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, remained mostly motionless on the ground while medical personnel attended to him. After about 30-35 minutes, Grant was loaded on a stretcher and taken away via ambulance.
Coach Jonathan Smith didn’t have any information on the injury when he met the media shortly after practice concluded.
“We’re taking every precaution but I don’t have the exact details,” he said.
Quarterback Jake Luton, who two seasons ago suffered a thoracic spine injury against Washington State and missed the rest of his season, said it’s not easy to see a teammate go down.
“You never want to see something like that happen and it’s terrible,” he said. “We’re out here competing and trying to have fun and we’re all friends. So when something like that happens, it sucks.
“My prayers and thoughts are definitely with Jaydon and we’ll try to go see him or hit him up as soon as we can once we know what’s going on with him. But I’m hoping for the best for him for sure.”
Grant, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, has played in 13 games in his Oregon State career, with 19 tackles and two pass breakups.
QB room
Luton, who received a sixth year of eligibility, is battling to be the starter in 2019. Tristan Gebbia, Jack Colletto, Nick Moore and Aidan Willard are also in the mix.
Luton, who passed for 1,660 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, said he has enjoyed being a part of the quarterback competition through the first five spring practices.
“I think it’s a good mix of guys and we have fun with each other, and not only that but we’re out here competing with each other,” he said. “I think everyone in the room can make all the throws on the field and so it’s a lot of fun having different guys step up and make different throws.”
Slow start
Luton was critical of the Beavers’ start to Thursday’s practice, saying they came out slow and lacked some of the intensity of the previous practices. It can’t happen again, he said, and will be a point of emphasis for Saturday’s practice.
“Just felt like we were going through the motions at first and that definitely starts with us at quarterback,” he said. “We’ve got to get them going and get the team ready to go for the first team period and so that’s something we have to talk about.”
Break time
Saturday’s practice will be the last one before the Beavers take a two-week break for finals and spring break.
So far, most everyone has been pleased by the progress the team has made. There is a much better understanding of the process in the second season with Smith at the helm.
“Guys just knowing how we’re going to practice, knowing both sides of the ball, the schemes we’re running, same as special teams, so there’s a comfort level and now we’re just trying to tighten up the details with it,” Smith said.
“We knew what we wanted to get installed, what we wanted to get taught and so I feel good about where we’re at. Now it will be huge in April to continue this and I’m looking forward to doing it.”
Senior defensive lineman Elu Aydon said the mini break will be a good chance to reflect on the first six practices and refocus for the final three-week stretch, which begins April 4 and ends with the spring game on April 20.
“You kind of have an idea of where you’re at and what you need to do,” he said. “If you need to improve then you take that spring break to work on what you need to improve on to come back the second half and work and keep pushing yourself to be better.”