Isaiah Hodgins had a game to remember on Saturday in Oregon State’s tough 37-35 loss to Nevada in the final nonconference football game of the season for the Beavers.
The sophomore receiver finished with 14 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
“That’s a wide receiver’s dream to be the center point or focus of the game,” Hodgins said Tuesday. “Anytime it’s a shootout like that it’s definitely fun.”
Hodgins’ career day outdid his roommate on road trips — senior receiver Timmy Hernandez, who had career highs with 11 catches and 116 yards.
Hodgins said the two often joke about who will have the better game.
“It was fun competing out there because at the end of the day if we’re both competing, we’re both doing good, then it’s just helping out our offense,” Hodgins said.
Hodgins had just six catches for 99 yards entering the game. He said he and his dad talked about writing down goals for each game. His goal last Saturday was for 115 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s what I’m going to keep doing the rest of the season and kind of just keep striving for what I think I can accomplish and then try to get above that,” Hodgins said.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Hernandez could have been the Beavers’ player of the game twice this season, and he wasn’t talking about last week as one of them.
“The thing I like about Timmy the most is what he does when he’s not getting the football,” Lindgren said. “He could have very easily been our player of the game the first two games. He didn’t catch a lot of balls but he does an awesome job run blocking and playing away from the football.”
Hernandez and Hodgins played more with Trevon Bradford out with an injury. Coach Jonathan Smith said Monday he was hopeful Bradford, who had six catches for 104 yards and two scores at Ohio State, could be back this week.
“They just pick up the slack,” quarterback Conor Blount said. “So that just goes to show what kind of players they are. Then Kolby (Taylor) came in and did a really nice job, too.”
Extra reps
Blount is typically one of the last players to leave the practice field, making sure to get in extra reps whenever he can.
He says that extra time has paid dividends. He said he’s just trying to better himself and be more prepared for each game.
“I’m not trying to one-up someone I just want to be the best version of me," he said. "And if I can be that, I think I’ll be in a good spot.”
One of the players who stays with him is true freshman quarterback Jake Dukart.
“Jake’s my guy, I love Jake, he’s like my little brother out here,” Blount said. “I look after him like he is my brother. Anything I can do to help him, give him, I’m going to do.”
No second-guessing
Blount had two turnovers in Saturday’s loss, one interception that led to a touchdown and a fumble that was returned for another score.
“I realize mistake-free football is impossible so I’m not trying to beat myself up too much,” he said. “Obviously a throw I would like to have back. I saw it one way, go back watch the tape (and) you look at it another way. You can’t go back and change that.”
Luton update
Quarterback Jake Luton tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter last week and was in a walking boot and did not practice on Tuesday.
As for his status for Saturday’s game?
“I hope so,” he said. “Just kind of taking it day by day, hour by hour just trying to get in the training room as much as I can and try to get that thing back healthy.”
Luton admits it’s frustrating to suffer his second injury in three games. He left the opener at Ohio State with a concussion.
“I’ve just got to stay up and stay positive and keep battling to stay healthy and out there with my team,” he said.
Facing old foe
Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jim Michalczik will face some familiar faces on Saturday.
Michalczik was an assistant at Arizona from 2013-17 under Rich Rodriguez.
He said he’s focused on getting his current players ready but that it might be a bit emotional afterward.
“I’m here with these guys and for us it’s getting ready to go play the game and play our best and win the game,” he said. “… It was hard leaving them but we’re here and got a group of guys who are my guys so got to go do our best.”