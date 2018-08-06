Oregon State struggled to generate a pass rush last season and was tied for 118th in the FBS in team sacks with just 14 in 12 games.
It’s been an area of focus for the Beavers under new coordinator Tim Tibesar.
On Monday, the Beavers used their speed on the outside — especially from Kee Whetzel and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. — to generate some quarterback pressure in 11-on-11 drills late in practice.
Whetzel likely would have put a devastating hit on the quarterback in a real game. Jake Luton is probably glad he was wearing a no-contact jersey on Monday.
“Everybody has been coming in and putting in the extra work, working on speed drills, more power, so it’s going to help them get off the line faster, (with better) hands, all that’s needed to get the pass rush,” senior linebacker Jonathan Willis said on Saturday.
First-year coach Jonathan Smith said the defense made some nice plays and is coming together well under Tibesar’s tutelage.
“Tibs is really good at what he does,” Smith said. “He’s got those guys knowing what they’re doing and playing with great effort. I think that even showed up at the end of practice. The energy out of that group, it feeds off each other. That’s how fall camp is going to be — one side of the ball does a little bit better toward the end. But as a group I think we’re making progress.”
The players have quickly bought in. Senior Dwayne Williams, who was injured against Minnesota last season and missed spring drills, said Tibesar brings good energy.
“We all enjoy playing for him,” he said. “He breaks down the defense well and things like that.”
Whetzel said Tibesar's experience makes it easy to listen to and learn from him.
“He’s coached in the NFL, he’s coached at teams in college that have been very successful in the past,” Whetzel said. “So I think that helps us hop on his bandwagon just a little bit more.”
Calling it a career
The Beavers depth at tight end has taken a hit as Smith shared Monday that Tuli Wily-Matagi has decided to retire for personal reasons.
“We wish him the best,” Smith said after practice. “A great kid.”
Wily-Matagi, who would have been a redshirt junior, started three games last season and had six catches for 54 yards. He also completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Nall against California.
“We’d like to have some more guys in that room,” Smith said. “We like the guys in the room but just a higher number of guys. We’ll just adjust, and again I like the young guys (who are) up and coming. They are improving. We’ve got some guys who have played. We would definitely like to have a few more guys.”
Noah Togiai, who is recovering from a foot injury, is close to getting back to full strength. He has participated in a limited fashion in practice the first few days and Smith expects him to be back to full participation soon.
Sixth year?
Safety Landry Payne was at practice and has petitioned for a sixth year of eligibility, Smith said.
“He has been cleared to practice,” he said. “We’re waiting to get positive word back that he’ll be able to participate in practice. Don’t know quite yet.”
Payne had 19 total tackles, including two for loss last season. He played in 10 games and made one start.
Injury update
Jeromy Reichner was injured Sunday and Smith isn’t sure when the 6-foot-2, 270-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman will be back.
“It’s not a season-ending (injury) but he’s going to be out for a while,” Smith said. “I don’t anticipate him for the first few games.”
Sophomore running back Calvin Tyler Jr. has not participated the first four practices with a hamstring issue but Smith expects him to return soon.
