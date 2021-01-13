OSU football notebook: Beavers to begin offseason training program next week

For Oregon State’s football program, there’s no rest for the weary.

Exactly one month after their season ended, the Beavers will be back to work next week to begin their offseason training regimen. Jan. 19 will mark the start of a six-week program that will lead the Beavers into spring practice as they set their sights on a 2021 season.

“We’re taking this month of January to heavily dive into watching our tape, scouting ourselves on ways we can improve,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “I think we’ve got some really positive things to look forward to, but at the same time some things that we want to get better. You always want to be taking steps and be doing things better, and so we’re really diving into the tape in January as coaches.”

The pandemic has caused a condensed rest period between seasons, but Smith said Oregon State is on target to begin spring practices during the first couple weeks of March. While the exact dates haven’t been set in stone yet, that puts the Beavers on track to begin spring ball around the same time they would during a normal season.