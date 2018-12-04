Oregon State’s football team will have not one but two bye weeks in 2019, as will the rest of the Pac-12 Conference.
That was revealed on Tuesday morning when the conference announced its dates and pairings.
After playing three nonconference opponents, the Beavers will have a bye Sep. 21 before opening Pac-12 play at home against Stanford on Sept. 28.
OSU will then head to the Rose Bowl to take on the Bruins on Oct. 5.
Utah, and possibly former Beavers head coach Gary Andersen, will be in Corvallis for Homecoming on Oct. 12. Andersen, who left the Beavers midway through the 2017 season, has been an assistant with the Utes this season.
The Beavers head to California to take on the Golden Bears on Oct. 19 before getting their second bye to prepare for the final five games of the season.
That stretch begins with a trip to Arizona on Nov. 2 before back-to-back home games against Washington on Nov. 8, a Friday, and Arizona State on Nov. 16.
The Beavers then close out the regular season with back-to-back road trips, beginning at Washington State on Nov. 23 with the Civil War set for Nov. 30 in Eugene.
It’s the first time the Beavers will end the season with back-to-back games on the road since 2009 — when they did so against the same two teams.
Oregon State misses Colorado and USC this season in Pac-12 play.
The Beavers will face two teams coming off a bye and they happen to be back-to-back — Utah and California.
The Beavers open the season at home for the first time since 2015 (Weber State) when Oklahoma State comes to Reser Stadium on Aug. 30, a Friday night. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
The Beavers then head to Hawaii to take on the Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 7 before returning home to close out the nonconference slate against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sept. 14.
The Hawaii game could have a little extra intrigue after Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich took to Twitter in May to call out Oregon State about its recruiting practices.
He was upset that Oregon State sent recruiting material and invitations for the Beavers’ spring game addressed to current players at Hawaii to the university.
“My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game,” Rolovich posted on Twitter. “Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus?”
The Beavers received a secondary violation from the NCAA.
Oregon State will face nine teams that are playing in a bowl game this season. Only USC and Arizona missed a bowl. Cal Poly went 5-6 and did not make the FCS playoffs.
All-conference selections
No Oregon State players made the all-conference first or second teams as voted on by the coaches.
However, Andre Bodden, Trevon Bradford, Isaiah Hodgins and Jermar Jefferson all received honorable mention.
Jefferson set the school record for rushing yards by a true freshman with 1,380 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 100 yards eight times and set the second- and fourth-best single game marks this season with 238 yards against Southern Utah and 254 vs. Arizona State.
Bradford and Hodgins had solid seasons as they caught passes from three different quarterbacks. Hodgins, a sophomore, led the Beavers with 59 catches for 876 yards and five touchdowns and had a 200-yard performance against Nevada, 10th on the all-time single game list at OSU. His 14 catches in that game tied the single-game mark.
Bradford, a junior, had 56 receptions for 649 yards and six touchdowns. He had a career-best 10 catches at home against USC.
Bodden mainly played on special teams where he blocked and recovered a punt against Washington.
Recruiting update
Dec. 19 is the start of a three-day early signing period for high school seniors and as of Tuesday morning the Beavers have 14 “hard” recruits according to 247sports.com.
That list includes linebacker Omar Speights, who transferred to Crescent Valley High for this past season. His brother, Jeromy Reichner, will be a senior for the Beavers.
Also from the state of Oregon are tight end Like Musgrave (Bend High), defensive end Cory Stover (Marshfield High), defensive tackle Kelsen Hennessy (Clackamas High) and Anthony Gould (West Salem High), listed as an athlete.
High school seniors in the class include running back Taron Madison, outside linebacker Ryan Franke, cornerback Wynston Russell, cornerback Jojo Forest, defensive tackle Evan Bennett, cornerback Alex Austin and outside linebacker Michael Erhart.
Junior college transfers are defensive tackle Jordan Whittley and offensive tackle Robin Vanderlaan.
Midyear JC transfers have until Jan. 15, 2019, to sign. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6, 2019.